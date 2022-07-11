Thousands in Bosnia commemorate 1995 Srebrenica massacre

The Srebrenica killings were the bloody crescendo of Bosnia’s war, which came after the breakup of Yugoslavia unleashed nationalistic passions and territorial ambitions that set Bosnian Serbs against the country’s two other main ethnic factions — Croats and Bosniaks.

In July 1995, Bosnian Serbs overran a U.N.-protected safe haven in Srebrenica. They separated at least 8,000 Bosniak men and boys from their wives, mothers and sisters, chased them through woods around the eastern town and slaughtered them.

The perpetrators then plowed their victims’ bodies into hastily made mass graves, which they later dug up with bulldozers, scattering the remains among other burial sites to hide the evidence of their war crimes. During the process, the half-decomposed remains were ripped apart. Body parts are still being found in mass graves around Srebrenica and are being put together and identified through painstaking DNA analysis.

When the remains are identified, they are returned to their relatives and reburied in the memorial center and cemetery just outside Srebrenica each July 11 — the anniversary of the day the killings began in 1995.

Mana Ademovic, who lost her husband and many other male relatives in the massacre, was among those attending Monday's commemoration ceremonies in Srebrenica. Ademovic found her husband’s partial remains and reburied him years ago but said she “must be in Srebrenica every July 11.”

“It is easier when you have a grave to visit, no matter how many bones are buried inside,” she said, while sitting among the graves at the vast and still-expanding memorial cemetery, hugging her husband’s white marble headstone.

In the last two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a relatively small number of survivors were allowed to attend the annual commemoration service and collective funeral of the victims in Srebrenica. But with restrictions lifted, tens of thousands attended Monday, including many diplomats and dignitaries.

Addressing the commemoration ceremony ahead of the funeral, the Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren apologized to the Srebrenica survivors for the Dutch peacekeepers' failure to prevent the 1995 massacre.

“The international community failed to offer adequate protection to the people of Srebrenica and, as part of that community, the Dutch government shares responsibility for the situation in which that failure occurred and for this we offer our deepest apologies,” Ollongren said.

The Srebrenica killings were the only event of the Bosnian war to be legally defined as genocide. The war itself left over 100,000 dead. In all, a special U.N. war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague and courts in the Balkans have sentenced close to 50 Bosnian Serb wartime officials — including their war time leader Radovan Karadzic and his military commander, Ratko Mladic — to more than 700 years in prison for the Srebrenica killings.

However, despite the irrefutable evidence of what happened, most Serb leaders in Bosnia and neighboring Serbia continue to downplay or even deny the Srebrenica massacre and celebrate Karadzic and Mladic as heroes.

Menachem Rosensaft, the general counsel of the World Jewish Congress, also addressed the mourners Monday. He said the commemoration of the Srebrenica massacre was of “momentous significance for all who care about international human rights, for all who have a conscience.”

Rosensaft said it was “critical” for the international community to formally commemorate the Srebrenica genocide every July 11 “not just out of respect for its victims, but as a public countermeasure to the repeated efforts to deny this genocide.”

Combined Shape Caption A Bosnian muslim woman prays at a grave in Memorial Centre in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut Combined Shape Caption A Bosnian muslim woman prays at a grave in Memorial Centre in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut

Combined Shape Caption A Bosnian muslim woman mourns next to the coffin containing remains of her family member who is among 50 newly identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut Combined Shape Caption A Bosnian muslim woman mourns next to the coffin containing remains of her family member who is among 50 newly identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut

Combined Shape Caption A Bosnian muslim woman mourns next to the coffin containing remains of her family member who is among 50 newly identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut Combined Shape Caption A Bosnian muslim woman mourns next to the coffin containing remains of her family member who is among 50 newly identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut

Combined Shape Caption Bosnian muslim women mourn next to the coffin containing remains of their family member who is among 50 newly identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut Combined Shape Caption Bosnian muslim women mourn next to the coffin containing remains of their family member who is among 50 newly identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut

Combined Shape Caption Bosnian muslim woman mourns next to the coffin containing remains of her family member who is among 50 newly identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut Combined Shape Caption Bosnian muslim woman mourns next to the coffin containing remains of her family member who is among 50 newly identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut

Combined Shape Caption Hundreds of Bowling Green's Bosnian residents, lead by a group of survivors of the Srebrenica massacre, walk by the Warren County Justice Center and throughout downtown Bowling Green, Ky., in a peace march consisting of 8,372 steps, one for each victim, Sunday, July 10, 2022. The walk marks the 27th anniversary of the massacre, which took the lives of 8,372 Bosniaks by Bosnian Serbs in the town of Srebrenica in July 1995 and drove more than 20,000 civilians from the area. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP) Credit: Grace Ramey Credit: Grace Ramey Combined Shape Caption Hundreds of Bowling Green's Bosnian residents, lead by a group of survivors of the Srebrenica massacre, walk by the Warren County Justice Center and throughout downtown Bowling Green, Ky., in a peace march consisting of 8,372 steps, one for each victim, Sunday, July 10, 2022. The walk marks the 27th anniversary of the massacre, which took the lives of 8,372 Bosniaks by Bosnian Serbs in the town of Srebrenica in July 1995 and drove more than 20,000 civilians from the area. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP) Credit: Grace Ramey Credit: Grace Ramey

Combined Shape Caption A Bosnian muslim woman mourns next to the coffin containing the remains of her family member who is among 50 newly identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide in Potocari, Bosnia, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut Combined Shape Caption A Bosnian muslim woman mourns next to the coffin containing the remains of her family member who is among 50 newly identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide in Potocari, Bosnia, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut

Combined Shape Caption Bosnian muslim family mourns next to the grave during a mass burial of remains of 50 newly identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut Combined Shape Caption Bosnian muslim family mourns next to the grave during a mass burial of remains of 50 newly identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut

Combined Shape Caption Bosnian muslim men pray next to the coffins containing the remains of 50 newly identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut Combined Shape Caption Bosnian muslim men pray next to the coffins containing the remains of 50 newly identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut

Combined Shape Caption A Bosnian muslim woman mourns next to the coffin containing remains of her family member who is among 50 newly identified victims of the Srebrenica Genocide, in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Fifty newly identified victims were honored and reburied Monday in Bosnia as thousands gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut Combined Shape Caption A Bosnian muslim woman mourns next to the coffin containing remains of her family member who is among 50 newly identified victims of the Srebrenica Genocide, in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Fifty newly identified victims were honored and reburied Monday in Bosnia as thousands gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut

Combined Shape Caption Bosnian muslim men pray next to the coffins containing the remains of 50 newly identified victims of the Srebrenica Genocide, in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Fifty newly identified victims were honored and reburied Monday in Bosnia as thousands gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut Combined Shape Caption Bosnian muslim men pray next to the coffins containing the remains of 50 newly identified victims of the Srebrenica Genocide, in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Fifty newly identified victims were honored and reburied Monday in Bosnia as thousands gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut

Combined Shape Caption Bosnian muslim men pray next to the coffins containing the remains of 50 newly identified victims of the Srebrenica Genocide, in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Fifty newly identified victims were honored and reburied Monday in Bosnia as thousands gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut Combined Shape Caption Bosnian muslim men pray next to the coffins containing the remains of 50 newly identified victims of the Srebrenica Genocide, in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Fifty newly identified victims were honored and reburied Monday in Bosnia as thousands gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut

Combined Shape Caption Bosnian muslim men pray next to the coffins containing the remains of 50 newly identified victims of the Srebrenica Genocide, in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Fifty newly identified victims were honored and reburied Monday in Bosnia as thousands gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut Combined Shape Caption Bosnian muslim men pray next to the coffins containing the remains of 50 newly identified victims of the Srebrenica Genocide, in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Fifty newly identified victims were honored and reburied Monday in Bosnia as thousands gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut