Thousands call for Armenia PM to resign over truce agreement

The pact, which is celebrated in Azerbaijan and has angered Armenians, calls for Armenia to turn over control of some areas its holds outside the borders of Nagorno-Karabakh. They include the Lachin region, which the main road leading from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia passes through. The agreement calls for the road, the so-called Lachin Corridor, to remain open and be protected by Russian peacekeepers.

The deal also calls for transport links to be established through Armenia that would connect Azerbaijan and its western exclave of Nakhchivan, which is surrounded by Armenia, Iran and Turkey.

A total of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers, some of whom have already arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh, are to be deployed in the region under a five-year mandate to secure the truce.

It came days after Azerbaijan pressed its offensive deeper into Nagorno-Karabakh and took control of the city of Shushi, strategically positioned on heights overlooking the regional capital of Stepanakert.

Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist leader, Arayik Harutyunyan, acknowledged Tuesday that “had the hostilities continued at the same pace, we would have lost all of Artsakh (an Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh) within days.”

Pashinian said in a series of video statements on his Facebook page that it was “extremely painful for me personally and for our people,” calling the situation a “catastrophe." On Wednesday, he said he signed the agreement to avoid “a full collapse” of the region and deaths of thousands of troops.

Armenian opposition politicians on Wednesday called the agreement “treacherous" and “humiliating” and demanded that Pashinian step down. They also announced plans to try to remove Pashinian and his team from power.

“We need to save Armenia and Artsakh from Pashinian,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party, said at the rally in Yerevan.

Opposition lawmakers called an emergency session to consider ousting Pashinian, but there were not enough parliament members present for a quorum. Pashinian's My Step faction holds 88 out of the 132 seats in the country's parliament, and members of the faction largely ignored the session.

___

Associated Press writer Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this report.

A woman sits as police guard during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Protesters gather near the parliamentary building during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Police detain a man during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Freedom Square in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Protesters wave an Armenian national flag during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

People argue with police during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Freedom Square in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Protesters with an Armenian national flag followed by police, in the background, walk down a street during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Protesters hold an Armenian national flag during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Freedom Square in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

A dog walks as police guard the government building, during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

A protester gestures during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Freedom Square in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

People argue with police during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Freedom Square in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Women sit as police guard the parliamentary building, during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

An Orthodox priest stands next to police guard during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Police officers guard during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Police guard during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in front of the government building in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky