Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Thousands attend funeral for senior Taliban-linked cleric slain in Pakistan's northwest

Pakistani authorities are offering a reward for information about a suicide bomber who attacked a mosque in the northwest and killed seven people
People gather outside a pro-Taliban seminary 'Darul Uloom Haqqania' following a suicide bombing in a mosque, in Akora Khattak, a district in the Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People gather outside a pro-Taliban seminary 'Darul Uloom Haqqania' following a suicide bombing in a mosque, in Akora Khattak, a district in the Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
By RIAZ KHAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

AKORA KHATTAK, Pakistan (AP) — Thousands of mourners attended a funeral Saturday for a Taliban-linked cleric slain in Pakistan's northwest.

Hamidul Haq, the head of Jamia Haqqania seminary, was one of seven people killed in a suicide bombing a day earlier at a mosque inside a seminary compound. Police said Haq was the target of the attack.

He was the son of the late Maulana Samiul Haq, who is considered a founding figure for the Afghan and Pakistani branches of the Taliban. Many Afghan Taliban have studied at Jamia Haqqania in the past few decades.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for Friday's attack.

Authorities issued a photo of the alleged suicide bomber and urged the public to identify him, offering a reward of 500,000 rupees, or $1,787, for information on his name, parentage and place of residence.

Mourners packed into the main hall of the seminary for Haq’s funeral, with more praying on the street. The prayers passed without incident due to a heavy police deployment and seminary students guarding the venue.

The bombing at Jamia Haqqania seminary was one of four attacks in Pakistan on Friday, two of them at mosques, which were unusual both in their number and timing, just before the holy month of Ramadan.

Police officers control crowd gather outside a pro-Taliban seminary 'Darul Uloom Haqqania' following a suicide bombing in a mosque, in Akora Khattak, a district in the Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Security official checks at the site of a bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

Credit: AP

Suicide bomber kills senior cleric at pro-Taliban seminary in northwest Pakistan on eve of Ramadan

Bloody crime scene photos play key role in trial of man accused in Palestinian American boy's death

Mother of Palestinian American boy slain in suburban Chicago hate crime testifies at trial

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Lydia Ko takes third-round lead at LPGA Singapore, Charley Hull is one stroke behind

38m ago

Ukrainians rally around Zelenskyy as defender of Ukraine's interests after Oval Office blowout

1h ago

Pope rests after setback in recovery — a bronchial spasm requiring further ventilation

1h ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake