Thorpedo Anna, reigning Horse of the Year, to visit clinic after surprise loss at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Thorpedo Anna is headed for a checkup at a veterinary clinic after the reigning Horse of the Year finished a surprising seventh in her return to Churchill Downs.

She was jostled in between horses in a race to the first turn and began to fade by the top of the stretch in Friday’s $1 million La Troienne for fillies and mares. She was coming off a victory in the Apple Blossom Handicap on April 12 in Arkansas.

“The first turn incident may have thrown her off her game, or maybe the 3 week turnaround wasn't my best choice,” trainer Ken McPeek posted Saturday on X. “She showed no signs she couldn't handle that. I'm more critical of myself than anyone. Regardless, she won't be rushed back soon.”