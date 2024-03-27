Nation & World News

Thompson scores 28, Golden State runs away in 2nd half to top Miami 113-92

Klay Thompson scored 28 points, Jonathan Kuminga added 18 and the Golden State Warriors pulled away in the second half to beat the still-shorthanded Miami Heat 113-92
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) goes up for a shot against Miami Heat guard Patty Mills (88) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga controlled an offensive rebound midway through the third quarter and slapped the ball out to Stephen Curry, who connected on a 3-pointer from the "C" in the Heat Culture logo painted across midcourt.

The Golden State bench roared in approval.

So did tons of fans. And this wasn't in San Francisco. It was in Miami.

The Warriors' trend of having more wins on the road than at home continued on Tuesday night. Klay Thompson returned to the starting lineup and scored 28 points, Kuminga added 18 and the Warriors pulled away in the second half to beat the still-shorthanded Miami Heat 113-92.

“Our assist to turnover ratio was really good," Thompson said, scanning the postgame stat sheet that showed the Warriors with 30 assists and 12 total turnovers. “That's always a great indicator of if it's a good night at the office.”

The Warriors are 18-19 at home and now 19-15 on the road; they're on pace to be the second team in NBA history to finish with a winning record overall while having a sub-.500 record at home.

“You walk into any arena in the league on the road and there’s automatically blue and yellow jerseys all over the place," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Steph’s got so many fans across the country and a lot of people cheer for him no matter where we are.”

Curry and Andrew Wiggins each scored 17 for Golden State, which led by two at the half and then led by as many as 22 points in the fourth.

Bam Adebayo scored 24 points for Miami, which played without leading scorer Jimmy Butler — sidelined by an illness. The Heat also were without Tyler Herro (foot) for a 16th consecutive game, Kevin Love (heel) for a 14th consecutive game and Duncan Robinson (back) for a fourth game in a row.

Haywood Highsmith and Terry Rozier each scored 15 points for the Heat. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 12 and Nikola Jovic had 11. Miami fell to 2-16 when it scores less than 103 points.

“It helps when they're missing their elite scorers,” Thompson said.

Thompson was 11 for 20 from the floor, 6 for 14 on 3-pointers and had his highest-scoring game since Feb. 15 for the Warriors.

Miami was within 87-81 early in the fourth; Golden State outscored the Heat 26-11 the rest of the way.

“We could never get it to the moment of truth,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And you have to credit Golden State.”

The Warriors (37-34) moved a full game ahead of idle Houston in the race for 10th — and the final play-in spot — in the Western Conference.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Warriors center Kevon Looney said.

Miami (39-33) remained seventh in the Eastern Conference, tied with Philadelphia but one spot over the 76ers because of a head-to-head tiebreaker. The loss also left Miami 1 1/2 games behind Indiana in the race for the sixth, and last guaranteed playoff spot, in the East.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Orlando on Wednesday.

Heat: Host Portland on Friday.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) looks for an opening past Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates a three-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Miami. Thompson scored 28 points as the Warriors beat the Heat 113-92. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks for an open teammate past Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Klay Thompson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Heat guard Delon Wright (4) looks for an opening past Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul, left, and forward Jonathan Kuminga during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) looks for an opening past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney, right, leaps up for a pass as Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) attempts the steal during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) goes up for a shot against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Roger Goodell said NFL is 'making progress' on tampering investigation of Falcons

