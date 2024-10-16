Thomas Tuchel hired as England head coach ahead of 2026 World Cup and targets 'second star'

By then it will be 60 years since England won its only major trophy - the World Cup in 1966.

Fourteen different managers have failed to break that run, with Gareth Southgate coming closest by leading the nation to back-to-back European Championship finals before stepping down in July.

Champions League-winner Tuchel has delivered silverware across Europe and laid out his intention to emulate that success with England.

“I understood very quickly that it’s a big job,” he said - adding that he wanted to push England "over the line and try to put a second star on the shirt.”

The 51-year-old Tuchel becomes the national team's third foreign coach after the late Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. That has led to criticism in some of the British media, with the Daily Mail publishing a back page headline declaring it a “dark day for England.”

While he received well-wishes from U.K. prime minister Keir Starmer, the leader of the right wing Reform Party Nigel Farage asked on X: “Why can’t we have an English manager?”

Tuchel, laughed when asked if he had a message to England fans disappointed to have a foreign coach.

“I'm sorry, I have a German passport,” he said. “Hopefully I can convince them and show them and prove to them that I’m proud to be the England manager and I will do everything to show respect to this role and to this country.”

Bullingham said the FA had interviewed several candidates before deciding on Tuchel, but did not disclose any names.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp were both reported candidates.

“Clearly some were more up for the role than others,” Bullingham said. “We were absolutely delighted to end up with Thomas and we believe he gives us the best chance of winning the World Cup.”

Tuchel succeeds one of England’s most successful coaches in Southgate, who led the country to a World Cup semifinals as well as those two Euros finals.

Southgate stepped down after eight years following defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

Tuchel fits the FA’s remit of hiring a coach who has delivered at the highest level and also knows the English game.

As manager of Chelsea, he beat Guardiola’s Manchester City to win the Champions League within months of taking the job. He also won the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with the Premier League club.

He has won league titles with PSG in France and Bayern in Germany. He takes on the England job after leaving Bayern at the end of last season.

Tuchel will be joined by his former Chelsea assistant Anthony Barry, who most recently worked with Portugal at the Euros.

By the time they take up their roles the draw for World Cup qualifying will have taken place in December.

Under 21s coach Lee Carsley will remain in charge of England as interim coach for the Nations League games against Greece and Ireland next month.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Credit: AP Credit: AP

