Thomas to go on training program after anti-gay slur

Ralph Lauren, which has sponsored Thomas since he turned pro, said it was “disheartened” by his language and made its decision to end its association with the player because of the responsibility it has to its stakeholders.

Speaking from the Abu Dhabi Championship, where he will be playing this week in a rare appearance on the European Tour, Thomas said he was upset but respected Ralph Lauren’s decision.

“I spoke with them, along with all my sponsors, and although I apologized, just like it was then it’s an opportunity for me to grow and I felt like it was something we could have done together and gone through that process,” he said. “They just felt like they needed to move on so that’s exactly what I’m doing as well.

“I wasn’t disappointed,” Thomas added, “because I put them in a terrible position. I was just more upset. I had a great relationship with a lot of people there and like I said we had the opportunity to do it all together.”

Pushed on the training program he intends to follow, Thomas said he would be keeping it “at a personal level.”

“Obviously people are going to be a part of that process,” he said. “But what I’m doing I’d like to keep internally and just go through the appropriate steps to get where I need to be and want to be, so people understand that’s not the person I am, the character I like to portray.”

The Abu Dhabi Championship starts Thursday and is Thomas’ first event since the incident in Kapalua. He will be playing in the tournament for the first time in what will be only his fourth start in a regular European Tour event.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80