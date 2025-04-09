Thomas Pynchon has a new novel coming this fall. It's his first in 12 years

NEW YORK (AP) — One month shy of his 88th birthday, Thomas Pynchon is set to publish his first book in 12 years.
“Shadow Ticket” is scheduled for Oct. 7, Penguin Press announced Wednesday.
You could call the book, set in Milwaukee in 1932, Pynchon-esque.
“Hicks McTaggart, a one-time strikebreaker turned private eye, thinks he’s found job security until he gets sent out on what should be a routine case, locating and bringing back the heiress of a Wisconsin cheese fortune who’s taken a mind to go wandering,” the publisher's announcement reads in part. “Before he knows it, he’s been shanghaied onto a transoceanic liner, ending up eventually in Hungary where there’s no shoreline, a language from some other planet, and enough pastry to see any cop well into retirement – and of course no sign of the runaway heiress he’s supposed to be chasing.”
The famously expansive, and press-averse author has not released a new book since “Bleeding Edge” in 2013. He is best known for the classic “Gravity's Rainbow,” and his other works include “V.”, “Mason & Dixon," “Against the Day” and “Inherent Vice.”
