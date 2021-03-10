Thomas Bach re-elected as IOC president until 2025

Because of the pandemic, Bach spoke to a wall of screens connecting members online instead of at a meeting scheduled for June in Athens.

Uncertainty in the past year extended a theme of Bach’s presidency — turmoil for games organizers and financial stability for the IOC in Switzerland.

Bach first presided over the 2014 Sochi Games, which were tainted by Russia’s state-backed doping program.

It was an “unprecedented attack on the integrity of the Olympic Games,” Bach said Wednesday.

Russian teams and athletes have been barred from competing under their nation’s name or flag in Tokyo as the latest punishment in fallout from the scandal.

Despite postponement costs for the Tokyo Games, Bach secured the IOC’s long-term future by extending key broadcasting and sponsor deals through 2032.

He also signed future Olympic hosts Paris and Los Angeles, while Brisbane is now being fast-tracked for 2032 — a move aimed at avoiding expensive campaigns and allegations of vote-buying.

