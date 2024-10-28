Nation & World News

This year's Rockefeller Center tree will travel to New York from Massachusetts

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will travel to New York City from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will travel to New York City from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, Rockefeller Center officials announced Monday.

The Norway spruce will be cut down Nov. 7 and will make the roughly 140-mile (225-kilometer) journey south, arriving Nov. 9 in midtown Manhattan, the officials said. It will be lit during a live TV broadcast on Dec. 4.

The Rockefeller Center tree has been a centerpiece of New York City's holiday festivities since the 1930s and attracts throngs of visitors every year.

This year's tree is the first from Massachusetts since 1959, according to Rockefeller Center officials.

