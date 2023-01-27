X
Dark Mode Toggle

Third Trader Joe's store votes to unionize

National & World News
By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
A Trader Joe’s store in Louisville, Kentucky, has voted to unionize

A Trader Joe’s store in Louisville, Kentucky, has become the grocery chain's third to vote to unionize.

Workers at the store voted 48-36 in favor of the union Thursday evening, according to the National Labor Relations Board, which conducted the election.

Workers from the Louisville store will now join workers from two other unionized Trader Joe's stores at the bargaining table, where they are trying to hammer out a new labor agreement. In July, a Trader Joe's in Hadley, Massachusetts, was the first in the country to unionize; a store in Minneapolis unionized in August.

The unionization effort at Trader Joe's comes amid a larger wave of organizing largely led by younger workers. Employees have unionized hundreds of Starbucks stores over the last year, as well as Apple stores and an Amazon warehouse.

But the union hasn’t convinced workers at every Trader Joe's store where it has campaigned. A Trader Joe’s in Brooklyn, New York, voted against unionizing in October. And the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which is also trying to unionize Trader Joe’s stores, withdrew a petition for a union election from a Boulder, Colorado, store after failing to garner enough support.

Connor Hovey, an employee and union organizer in Louisville, said the vote is “a step in the right director for not only our store, but for the company as a whole.” Workers are seeking higher pay, improved benefits and safer working conditions, among other things.

Trader Joe’s didn’t respond Friday to a message seeking comment on the vote. The company has said in the past that it already offers higher starting pay and better benefits than other grocers.

Monrovia, California-based Trader Joe’s is privately held by the families that also own Aldi Nord, a German grocer. Trader Joe's operates around 530 stores in the U.S.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Brandon Sudge/For the AJC

Former Georgia Bulldogs Mann, Gaines realizing dream on UGA basketball staff3h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Is there a real chance Lamar Jackson becomes a Falcon?
5h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
5h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Some MARTA officials question Atlanta Streetcar extension

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Some MARTA officials question Atlanta Streetcar extension

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Resident files ethics complaint against Cobb commissioner
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mahmoud Illean

Palestinian gunman kills 6 near Jerusalem synagogue
2m ago
AP Source: Tagovailoa to miss Pro Bowl, still in protocol
3m ago
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
6m ago
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

Decisions Are Imminent’ - Trump Grand Jury, Breakdown podcast
2h ago
AJC poll: Georgians oppose runoffs, back sports betting and abortion rights
Cold weather runs, North Atlanta Home Show and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top