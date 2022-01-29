Third COVID wave looms in Indonesia as omicron spreads

Bed occupancy rates in the capital, Jakarta, the epicenter of the omicron outbreak, rose from 5% in early January to 45% on Saturday, said Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria. He said “omicron is moving too quickly" in the city, where more than 80% of the 10 million residents have been vaccinated.

Pandu Riono, an Indonesian epidemiologist and academic adviser to the government, said Indonesians are still traumatized from the delta variant when many died in isolation at home or while waiting to receive emergency care as hospitals were swamped.

During last year's surge, hospitals erected plastic tents as makeshift intensive care units, and patients waited for days before being admitted. Oxygen tanks were rolled out on the sidewalk for those lucky enough to receive them, while others were told they would need to find their own supply.

Riono said a third wave would be unlikely to push Indonesia’s health care system to the brink because omicron generally causes less severe symptoms than delta.

President Joko Widodo on Friday urged asymptomatic patients to self-isolate at home for five days and to use telemedicine services through which they can access doctors, medicines and vitamins for free, or to visit a community health center.

“This is important so that our health care facilities can focus on treating patients with more severe symptoms or patients of other diseases that need intensive care,” Widodo said.

Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia, said a third wave is inevitable as long as a large portion of Indonesia’s population remains unprotected against COVID-19. As of Friday, only 61% of Indonesia’s 208 million people eligible for shots were fully vaccinated.

Overall, Indonesia has reported more than 4.3 million infections and 144,268 deaths from COVID-19.

____

Associated Press writer Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

Caption A Red Cross worker sprays disinfectant inside an empty classroom during the suspension of activities after a case of COVID-19 is found at a high school in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Dozens of schools in the capital city were temporarily closed following the findings of coronavirus cases among students and staff. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Credit: Dita Alangkara

Caption A health worker administers Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to man during a third dose vaccination campaign in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Indonesia is bracing for a third wave of COVID-19 infections as the highly transmissible omicron variant drives a surge in new cases, health authorities and experts said Saturday. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

Caption Health workers administer Moderna COVID-19 booster shots to residents during a third dose vaccination campaign in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

Caption A health worker checks vital signs of an elderly man before a booster shot of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a third dose vaccination campaign in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

Caption A health worker administers a Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to an elderly woman during a third dose vaccination campaign in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati