Third baseman Matt Chapman and Giants agree to $151 million, 6-year contract for 2025-30

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman agreed Wednesday to a $151 million, six-year contract with the San Francisco Giants for 2025-30, giving up his chance to become a free agent after the season.

Chapman will get a $1 million signing bonus, payable Jan. 15, and annual salaries of $25 million. The deal assures he will earn $169 million over seven seasons from 2024-30.

He joined the Giants as a free agent in March, agreeing to a contract guaranteeing $54 million over three seasons. That deal gave him the right to opt out after 2024 and 2025. It included a $2 million signing bonus and a $16 million salary for 2024.