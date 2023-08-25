Thief steals former governor's SUV as he hosts a radio show

Former North Dakota Gov. Ed Schafer has learned a lesson about locking his vehicle

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 28 minutes ago
X

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Former North Dakota Gov. Ed Schafer learned a lesson about his car keys after his vehicle was stolen as he hosted a Fargo radio show.

Schafer was guest hosting KFGO's "News and Views" program Friday morning when police called the station to ask if he owned a 2020 GMC Yukon, the station reported.

It turns out that the SUV had been stolen out of the station’s parking lot. The thief apparently drove it to a probation office and surrendered to authorities, Schafer said.

The vehicle has a push-button start feature and requires a key fob to be in the vehicle before it can be operated. But Schafer had left a spare fob inside, enabling the thief to start it up and drive off.

The former governor and U.S. agriculture secretary says he's been warned about being more careful.

“My wife for 31 years has said, ‘Why don’t you lock your car?’” Schafer said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

INTERACTIVE FEATURE
Compare head shots vs. mug shots for Trump and allies3h ago

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

UPDATE
The last of 19 defendants in Trump case surrenders at Fulton jail
4h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

THE JOLT
Mug shot merch? Trump cashes in on Fulton jail surrender
10h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Two more fake Trump electors seek move to federal court
7h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Two more fake Trump electors seek move to federal court
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

TODAY'S UPDATES: The scene at the Fulton County Jail
6h ago
The Latest
Spain soccer head won't resign for kissing player at World Cup. Team won’t play until he...
2m ago
One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot
8m ago
Angels' Shohei Ohtani batting as designated hitter vs. Mets after tearing elbow ligament
9m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
12h ago
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top