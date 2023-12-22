These numbers show the staggering losses in the Israel-Hamas war as Gaza deaths surpass 20,000

JERUSALEM (AP) — The latest conflict between Israel and Hamas is by far the deadliest and most destructive of their five wars since the militant group seized the Gaza Strip in 2007.

The fighting erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a surprise attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has unleashed thousands of airstrikes and waged a fierce ground offensive, flattening entire neighborhoods. A weeklong ceasefire in late November saw Hamas release hostages from Gaza in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Here's a look at the toll of the war, as of Dec. 22, based on information from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups: