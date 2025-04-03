Nation & World News
Nation & World News

These are the places affected by Trump's tariffs

President Donald Trump is placing steep new tariffs on virtually all U.S. trading partners, stoking fears of rising prices for consumers and deepening trade wars
President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
16 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is placing steep new tariffs on virtually all U.S. trading partners, stoking fears of rising prices for consumers and deepening trade wars.

The tariffs hit allies and rivals alike. The Republican president is placing a 10% baseline tax on trading partners around the globe and is setting heftier levies on major partners with which the U.S. has a trade deficit like China, the European Union and Japan.

While Trump had suggested the tariffs were a negotiating tool to lower the taxes paid on U.S. exports, he described his plan as one that would boost domestic manufacturing and raise federal revenues. It has unsettled global financial markets and sparked concerns about inflation and slowing global growth.

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

Answering your questions about President Trump's vast new tariffs

Trump's reciprocal tariffs will overturn decades of trade policy

Trump’s tariff push is a race against time, and potential voter backlash

8m ago

The Latest

Stacks of lumber are set up on shelves at a local Lowes store Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Trump’s tariff push is a race against time, and potential voter backlash

8m ago

Violent storms cut through the South and Midwest, spawning tornadoes and killing 6

12m ago

Stellantis temporarily halts production at 2 plants in Canada, Mexico as auto tariffs take effect

15m ago

Featured

An aerial image shows the Atlanta skyline on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta is known for its trees. How far will it go to save them?

A new ordinance to protect Atlanta's trees could soon reach City Council for a vote, but it's not clear if key provisions will make it in.

Training center opponents vow to complicate 2025 city elections

Despite years of public outcry over the project, elected officials are skeptical the issue will impact voters’ decisions at the ballot box.

Watch out, spring breakers: Friday could break records at the Atlanta airport

TSA estimates Friday, April 4 is projected to see a record-breaking 115,000 Atlanta security screenings.