Nation & World News

There's a Brewer named Brewer. Milwaukee adds outfielder Brewer Hicklen to its major league roster

Milwaukee’s newest player was born to be a Brewer
Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Brewer Hicklen runs off the field against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Brewer Hicklen runs off the field against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
54 minutes ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Milwaukee’s newest player was born to be a Brewer.

The Brewers recalled outfielder Brewer Hicklen from Triple-A Nashville before their game Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. This marks the first time in franchise history that the Brewers' roster has included a player named Brewer.

Hicklen was in the Brewers’ starting lineup batting fifth and playing right field Sunday as he made his first major league appearance since 2022. Hicklen played in six games and made four plate appearances that year with the Kansas City Royals, who selected him out of UAB in the seventh round of the 2017 amateur draft.

The Brewers signed Hicklen to a minor league contract in November 2023, and he earned his way back to the big leagues with a productive season in Nashville. Hicklen was batting .247 with a .364 on-base percentage, 21 homers, 68 RBIs and 42 steals in 105 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Brewer Hicklen catches a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Why Braves added right-handed reliever John Brebbia at start of September
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Astros' Framber Valdez has not allowed a hit through 7 innings against the Royals
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Whit Merrifield matches career high with five hits as Braves beat Twins
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves offense quiet as team misses chance to sweep Nationals
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A German far-right party wins its first state election and is in contention in a second8m ago
Israelis erupt in protest to demand a cease-fire after 6 more hostages die in Gaza15m ago
Arlington cemetery controversy shines spotlight on Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's sudden embrace...17m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Presidential race shake-up sharply increases voter registrations in Georgia
$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Does Kamala Harris’ visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?