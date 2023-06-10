X

Theodore 'Ted' Kaczynski, known as the 'Unabomber,' has died in federal prison

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” has died in federal prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, known as the "Unabomber," has died in federal prison, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Kaczynski was found dead around 8 a.m. at a federal prison in North Carolina. A cause of death was not immediately known.

He had been moved to the federal prison medical facility in North Carolina after spending two decades in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado for a series of bombings that targeted scientists.

Kaczynski was serving life without the possibility of parole following his 1996 arrest at the primitive cabin where he was living in western Montana. He pleaded guilty to setting 16 explosions that killed three people and injured 23 others in various parts of the country between 1978 and 1995.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

CNN TV ad revenues plunge 39% year over year2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

MURPHY: ‘Atlanta way’ long gone as city leaders face death threats over training center
6h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
6h ago

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Out of control’: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
18h ago

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Out of control’: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
18h ago

Credit: Family photo

Georgia family sues gunmaker Sig Sauer in shooting that killed baseball standout
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pope Francis takes doctors' advice to skip Sunday public blessing as he recovers from...
15m ago
This school reopened quickly after COVID. Kids' reading was still behind
18m ago
Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Muchova in the French Open final for her 3rd trophy in Paris...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES | The latest from the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top