Theo Epstein to return to Red Sox as advisor and part-owner of parent company, Fenway Sports Group

BOSTON (AP) — Theo Epstein, who as Red Sox general manager was the architect of two World Series championships, is returning to the organization as a minority owner and part-time senior adviser to its parent company, Fenway Sports Group.

Epstein, who also helped the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 title — their first in 108 years — will advise the sports and entertainment conglomerate on operations and investment strategy.

“This is truly a unique opportunity for me — a chance to partner with people who mean a lot to me; a chance to challenge myself in new arenas; and a chance to use my experience and perspective to help others succeed and win at the highest level,” Epstein said in a statement. “The special connection I feel toward this organization and the ownership group has stayed with me through the years.”