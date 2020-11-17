Theo Epstein steps down after 9 seasons leading Cubs

The team announced Tuesday that Epstein is leaving the organization, and general manager Jed Hoyer is being promoted to take his place.

Epstein said after the season he anticipated remaining on the job for at least one more year, with his contract set to expire in 2021. He had said repeatedly he thinks executives have about a 10-year shelf life in a job, and next year would have marked a decade since he left the Boston Red Sox for Chicago.