Theegala closes with 5 birdies on back 9 in second round, takes 1-shot lead at Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sahith Theegala used five birdies on the back nine at TPC Scottsdale to shoot a 7-under 64 on Saturday and take a one-shot lead into the third round of the waterlogged Phoenix Open.

Nick Taylor and Andrew Novak are tied for second. Taylor tied the course record with an 11-under 60 in the first round and shot 70 in the second. Novak shot 65 in each round.

It’s been a soggy tournament so far in the desert — though the weather is expected improve for the final two rounds. A long weather delay on Thursday left half the field needing to finish their first rounds on Friday and a 90-minute frost delay on Friday pushed tee times back even more.