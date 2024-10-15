Keep ReadingCredit: Miguel Martinez-JimenezSuper Bowl set to return to Atlanta for the fourth time2h agoCredit: APGeorgia-Georgia Tech game heading to home of NFL's Falcons in 2025Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.comIn 2025, Georgia football to play Tech at non-campus venue for first time since 1912Credit: AP NFL owners approve Jacksonville's $1.4 billion 'stadium of the future' set to open in...2h agoThe LatestCredit: APFormer Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee shot multiple times in Las Vegas7m agoSan Jose State volleyball at the center of another decision on forfeiting9m ago Tom Brady's purchase of a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders is approved by NFL team...18m agoFeaturedCredit: Source: DeltaDelta is revamping its aircraft cabins with new seat colors, mood lightingGeorgia Tech-Georgia football game changing venues for 2025 matchupMall of Georgia turns 25, plans big celebration