The World Food Prize Foundation announces changes to expand international reach

Husain, who was born in Pakistan and later lived in Tanzania, Thailand and the Philippines, said her international background was in keeping with Borlaug's work and the foundation's efforts to expand its efforts in Africa, Asia and other parts of the world. She has worked at the foundation for 16 years.

“I grew up all over the world and many of these places are places where Normal Borlaug spent a lot of his time, so I feel a deep connection to him,” Husain said in an interview. “Having lived all over the world, I've witnessed poverty and hunger. I've been surrounded by it since I was a little girl.”

As part of an effort to expand its efforts in other countries, the foundation has created a new chief executive position. The new hire will, among other duties, enhance connections with international leaders in agriculture, food security, nutrition and sustainable development.

The organization also has been focusing more on youth education efforts in which high school students, teachers and food experts study global hunger and food security issues. Events have been held in 24 states as well as The Netherlands and Honduras.

Each spring, the World Food Prize awards a $500,000 prize to someone who has helped food security. This year, Cary Fowler and Geoffrey Hawtin split the prize for their work to create a global seed vault built into the side of a mountain in Norway.

The prizewinners speak in the fall at a weeklong gathering of lectures, meetings and networking in Des Moines.

The foundation's work comes as some people are more skeptical about issues surrounding science and food production, but Husain said their work would hew to Borlaug's belief in innovation and promoting big ideas.

“World hunger is not a political issue. It's a moral right,” Husain said. “Dr. Borlaug always said food is the moral right of those who are born into this world.”

