ajc logo
X

‘The Woman King’ takes North American box office throne

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Viola Davis in "The Woman King." (Sony Pictures via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Viola Davis in "The Woman King." (Sony Pictures via AP)

National & World News
By LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
Updated 6 hours ago
The Viola Davis-led action epic “The Woman King” easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters, against a crowded market of new releases

The Viola Davis-led action epic " The Woman King " easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters, against a crowded market of new releases. The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, surpassed expectations and earned $19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony on Sunday.

“The Woman King” was released by Sony and TriStar in 3,765 locations and carries a reported production budget of $50 million, which was co-financed by eOne. The film, about the Agojie, the all-female army of the Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa in the 1800s, got glowing reviews after its debut at the Toronto Film Festival. It currently boasts a 94% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And theatrical audiences seem just as enthusiastic, giving it a rare A+ CinemaScore suggesting that word of mouth will be strong in the coming weeks.

“This one has great reviews, an epic story and a great star in the lead role," said Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore’s senior media analyst. “People want to go to the movie theater and audiences are back in the habit of expecting new movies in theaters."

The horror movie “Barbarian,” a 20th Century Studios release, took second place in its second weekend with $6.3 million.

It was a jam-packed week for new releases at the domestic box office that included the A24 horror prequel " Pearl," Searchlight's starry mystery pic " See How They Run," NEON's David Bowie documentary " Moonage Daydream," Paramount and Miramax's "Confess, Fletch," with Jon Hamm, and Focus Features' "The Silent Twins." But even though most boasted good reviews, it was still a slower week for the business overall.

“See How They Run,” a 1950s-set murder mystery with Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell, is estimating a $3.1 million domestic debut from 2,404 locations.

Ti West’s “Pearl” also took in estimated $3.1 million. A24 released the film starring Mia Goth as a farmgirl who dreams of movie stardom on 2,935 screens. The first film “X” opened $4.3 million in March and the studio has already greenlit a third film, “MaXXXine.”

Brett Morgen's Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream,” meanwhile, debuted exclusively on IMAX screens this weekend, where it made $1.2 million in North America and landed in 10th place.

“This may not be a blockbuster-filled corridor, but this is a great weekend,” said Dergarabedian. “There’s all this talk of the post summer doldrums or slowdown, but there’s a lot of new movies out there. You just have to look for the gems.”

Next week will see the release of Olivia Wilde’s much-discussed “Don’t Worry Darling," which could give a boost to the box office. But blockbuster numbers likely won't return until October and even November when the superhero movies return with “Black Adam” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “The Woman King,” $19 million.

2. “Barbarian,” $6.3 million.

3. “Pearl,” $3.1 million.

4. “See How They Run,” $3.1 million.

5. “Bullet Train,” $2.5 million.

6. “Top Gun: Maverick,”$2.2 million.

7. “DC League of Super Pets,” $2.2 million.

8. “The Invitation,” $1.7 million.

9. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” $1.3 million.

10. “Moonage Daydream,” $1.2 million.

—-

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Combined ShapeCaption
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Viola Davis in "The Woman King." (Sony Pictures via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Viola Davis in "The Woman King." (Sony Pictures via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Viola Davis in "The Woman King." (Sony Pictures via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
Guillermo Heredia, left, and the rest of the Atlanta Braves celebrate the team's World Series-clinching 7-0 victory in Game 6 against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House3h ago
Chaka Zulu, Ludacris' longtime manager and Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son Entertainment Inc., has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in which he was injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
1h ago
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end
22h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
5h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
5h ago
Trickum Middle School in Gwinnett County is slated for an expansion and renovation to be complete by August 2024.

Gwinnett to expand, renovate Trickum Middle School
The Latest
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his three-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's
8m ago
Live updates: Will and Kate's older kids attending funeral
9m ago
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
16m ago
Featured
People queue along the Thames river near Tower Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
11h ago
Week 5 high school football scoreboard
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top