Nation & World News

The winless lottery streak is over. Someone has won the $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in New Jersey overcame the odds and won the $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot, breaking a winless streak that dated to last December
An electronic billboard advertises the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, Monday, March 25, 2024, in in Des Moines, Iowa, that when combined amount to nearly $2 billion. It's the first time the two lottery games each have jackpots of $800 million or more. (AP Photo/Scott McFetridge)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

An electronic billboard advertises the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, Monday, March 25, 2024, in in Des Moines, Iowa, that when combined amount to nearly $2 billion. It's the first time the two lottery games each have jackpots of $800 million or more. (AP Photo/Scott McFetridge)
Updated 39 minutes ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone in New Jersey overcame the odds Tuesday night and won the $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot, breaking a winless streak that dated to last December.

The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and 4. The winning ticket was sold in New Jersey, according the the Mega Millions website.

Until the latest drawing, no one had matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8. That amounted to 30 straight drawings without a big winner.

It's tough to win the Mega Millions jackpot because the odds are so long, at 1 in 302.6 million.

The prize is the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history.

The $1.12 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Most winners choose a cash payout, which would be $537.5 million.

The next big U.S. lottery drawing will be Wednesday night for an estimated $865 million Powerball jackpot. No one has won that prize since New Year's Day, making for 36 drawings without a winner.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is played in those states as well as Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mike Luckovich

FROM OUR PUBLISHER
On this, we agree: Protect the Okefenokee

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia Senate passes cap on property tax assessment hikes. Part 2.

Roger Goodell said NFL is ‘making progress’ on tampering investigation of Falcons

Roger Goodell said NFL is ‘making progress’ on tampering investigation of Falcons

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, whose homes were searched Monday, has a long history in Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: AP

'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; construction crew...
6m ago
After a county restricted transgender women in sports, a roller derby league said, 'No...
38m ago
Israel and Hamas dig in as pressure builds for a cease-fire in Gaza
39m ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves: Can Mr. 40-70 Ronald Acuña Jr. do even more in 2024?
Bridges near Georgia’s ports protected from ship strikes, officials say
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town