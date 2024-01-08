The White House will review Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's lack of disclosure on his hospital stay

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Monday that the administration will review what rules or procedures weren't followed when Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did not disclose his hospitalization for days to President Joe Biden and top officials at the Pentagon and the National Security Council.

“We'll do what's akin to a hot wash and try to see if processes and procedures need to be changed at all or modified so that we can learn from this," John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, said Monday when asked whether Biden wanted a review of what happened.

Austin was hospitalized on Jan. 1, which the Pentagon did not disclose to the public until Friday. Biden and Jake Sullivan, the president's national security adviser, were not aware of Austin's condition until Thursday.