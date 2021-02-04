The Weeknd vows to tone it down for his Super Bowl show

The pop star said he will “keep it PG” during his headliner slot on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. He promised to be “respectful to the viewers.”

The 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show will be different this year due to the pandemic and The Weeknd said he will use different parts of the stadium as well as the field. But he would not be drawn into specifics of his show. “You have to watch on Sunday,” he said.