Nation & World News

The US national security adviser talks with a top Chinese military official in Beijing

The United States national security adviser has met in Beijing with a top Chinese military official
Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, right, shakes hands with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan before a meeting at the Bayi building in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, right, shakes hands with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan before a meeting at the Bayi building in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool)
By KEN MORITSUGU – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

BEIJING (AP) — United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met Thursday with a top Chinese military official as the two countries strengthen communication in an effort to prevent differences over the South China Sea and Taiwan from spiraling into conflict.

The meeting came one day after the White House said that both countries would plan for a phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden in the coming weeks.

Sullivan was wrapping up a three-day trip to China, his first as national security adviser and one aimed at stabilizing bilateral relations to avoid conflict. His main talks were held over the past day and a half with Wang Yi, the foreign minister and the ruling Communist Party's top foreign policy official.

The meeting Thursday was with Gen. Zhang Youxia, one of two vice chairs of the Central Military Commission, an organization that Xi personally heads. It was a rare meeting with a U.S. official that came at a time when both sides are eager to keep relations on an even keel ahead of a change in the U.S. presidency in January.

“Your request to meet with me shows the value you attach to military security and the relationship between our militaries,” Zhang told Sullivan in opening remarks.

A White House statement after the talks said the two had “recognized the progress in sustained, regular military-military communications over the past ten months” and noted the agreement announced Wednesday to hold a telephone call between commanders at the theater-level in the near future.

China suspended communication between the two militaries and in a few other fields after a senior U.S. lawmaker, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, visited Taiwan in August 2022. Talks were only gradually resumed more than a year later, after Xi and Biden met outside San Francisco in November.

A theater-level call would be between Adm. Samuel Paparo, who heads the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, and his Chinese counterpart, said Danny Russel, a vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York.

“This theater command-level dialogue is critical for crisis prevention but something the Chinese military has been resisting,” Russel said.

A White House statement after talks with Wang concluded Wednesday said both sides would keep lines of communication open, including planning for a “leader-level call” in the coming weeks. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Wang and Sullivan discussed “a new round of interactions between the two countries’ heads of state to take place in the near future.”

There was no indication whether the two leaders might meet in person before Biden leaves the Oval Office.

___

Associated Press writers Didi Tang and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, second from left speaks near U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, third from left, during a meeting with Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, unseen, at the Bayi building in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, right, attends a meeting with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, unseen. during a meeting at the Bayi building in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, right, shakes hands with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan before a meeting at the Bayi building in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, second from right, holds a meeting with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, second from left. during a meeting at the Bayi building in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, fourth from right holds a meeting with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, fourth from left. at the Bayi building in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, left walks past Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission at right before a meeting at the Bayi building in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

China and the US will plan a Biden-Xi call in the coming weeks, the White House says
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Biden to dispatch adviser to China as he looks to manage complex US-China relations in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US military open to escorting Philippine ships in the South China Sea, senior admiral...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Nikki Haley in Taiwan says an isolationist policy is not healthy while expressing support...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Thai court hands a YouTube chef who is the son of famous Spanish actors a life sentence...8m ago
Telegram CEO Durov faces preliminary charges in France of allowing crime on messaging app11m ago
Grand Canyon's only water pipeline fails, prompting shutdown of overnight hotel stays21m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Parents blame Emory hospital for unborn baby’s death
Does Harris visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?
What do you want to know about these top voting issues in Georgia?