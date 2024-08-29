The US national security adviser is holding talks with a top Chinese military official in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was meeting Thursday morning with a top Chinese defense official as the two countries try to strengthen communication to prevent differences over Taiwan and the South China Sea from spiraling into conflict.

The meeting came one day after the White House said that a phone conversation would be arranged between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden in the coming weeks.

“Your request to meet with me shows the value you attach to military security and the relationship between our militaries,” Zhang Youxia, the vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, told Sullivan in opening remarks.