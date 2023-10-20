The US is welcomed in the Indo-Pacific region and should do more, ambassador to Japan says

Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, says the U.S. is welcomed in the Indo-Pacific and should do more to counter China's influence there

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DIDI TANG – Associated Press
Updated 54 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is welcomed in the Indo-Pacific region and needs to update its approach to have stronger presence there to counter China's influence, said the top American diplomat to Tokyo.

Speaking at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York on Friday, Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, said the region is turning to the U..S. when China is becoming a threat, and he described Japan as an essential player in the U.S.-led alliances and an influential power that works side by side with the U.S. in the region.

“We, as a country, strategically, defense-wise, economically, we have to think of a new and kind of modernized way we approach Japan and the region as well,” Emanuel told Daniel Russel, vice president for international security and diplomacy at the institute.

“The region wants all of America, not just part of America, economically, militarily, diplomatically, politically,” Emanuel said. “Because they know, an untethered China is a real risk to them, and they need America, all of America, its presence."

Tensions have grown in the Indo-Pacific region, where China has become more assertive over both the South China Sea and the East China Sea and ratcheted up military pressure over Taiwan, a self-governed island that Beijing considers to be part of Chinese territory and vows to seize by force if necessary to achieve national reunification. The U.S. has responded by forging partnerships, drawing protests from Beijing that Washington is playing bloc politics aimed at containing China and curbing its rise.

China portrays the U.S. as an uninvited outsider meddling with regional affairs and argues that countries in the region should solve issues among themselves. In July, it sought to improve its ties with Japan and South Korea by hosting a trilateral forum in the coastal city of Qingdao, when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi extolled neighborly links and urged regional unity.

“The three-year pandemic has brought many changes to the world, but what has not changed and what will never change is the fact that China, Japan, and South Korea are neighbors in close geographic proximity and with cultural links,” Wang said.

“Only regions seeking strength through unity can remove external disturbance and achieve sustained development,” Wang said.

In August, President Joe Biden formed a trilateral partnership with Japan and South Korea in Camp David over shared security challenges posed by North Korea and China.

At the Asia Society Policy Institute, Emanuel called the partnership “a seismic shift in the plates in the Indo-Pacific". It has changed China's calculations, and the US can do more, Emanuel said.

“I think it's really incumbent on all of us, especially in Indo-Pacific, especially if you think China is the pacing power as we say, then you know what, all of America has to participate in this,” the ambassador said.

“If we are going to win, we don’t get to only kind of participate at 45 percent of our strength level. That’s my feeling,” he said.

During his conversation with Russel, Emanuel said that the U.S. politics should not let down its allies.

“They look at the U.S., and there are things that they admire and love,” Emanuel said. “They look at our politics, and they want to make sure that the America they know is the America that's going to be there tomorrow."

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

HAPPENING NOW: Pro-Palestinian supporters rally in downtown Atlanta52m ago

Detective: Woman found dead outside Gwinnett spa tried to escape religious group
2h ago

French embassy launches new tech initiative in Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police seeking victims of suspected serial rapist arrested in March
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police seeking victims of suspected serial rapist arrested in March
2h ago

You may need your raincoat a lot this winter in Georgia. Here’s why
4h ago
The Latest
The father of American teenage hostage freed by Hamas says she is 'doing very good'
6m ago
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, stumbling back to square...
15m ago
76ers prepared to start regular season without disgruntled James Harden
23m ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top