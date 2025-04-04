The US is negotiating a minerals deal with conflict-hit Congo, a Trump official says

American companies would be “operating transparently” and would “stimulate local economies," Boulos said.

Congo is the world’s largest producer of cobalt, a mineral used to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and smartphones. It also has substantial gold, diamond and copper reserves.

Tshisekedi said last month that he was open to a deal on developing critical minerals with the United States if the American involvement could help quell insurgencies and boost security in the African country.

“I think that the U.S. is able to use either pressure or sanctions to make sure that armed groups ... can be kept at bay,” he said on U.S. TV broadcaster Fox.

The Trump administration also is negotiating with Ukraine over a minerals deal in that country, which originally was proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last fall in hopes of strengthening his country's hand in its conflict with Russia by tying U.S. interests to Ukraine’s future.

Eastern Congo has been in conflict for decades with more than 100 armed groups, most of which are vying for territory in the mineral-rich region near the border with Rwanda. The conflict has created one of the world's largest humanitarian crises with more than 7 million people displaced, including 100,000 who fled homes this year.

The M23 is the most potent armed group and is backed by Congo's neighbor Rwanda. In a major escalation since January, the M23 rebels have captured the cities of Goma and Bukavu and several towns in eastern Congo, prompting fears of regional war.

On Thursday, M23 withdrew from Walikale, a key mining town in eastern Congo it captured last month, after weeks of fighting with Congolese forces and its allied Wazalendo militia.

M23 spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka said the group decided to "reposition its forces" from Walikale and its surrounding areas in line with a unilateral ceasefire it declared in February.

Willy Mishiki, a national deputy representing Walikale, said the rebels left under pressure from the Wazalendo. Walikale resident Faustin Kamala said it's not clear where the rebels went.

The Walikale area is home to the largest tin deposits in Congo and to several significant gold mines. The Bisie tin mine, around 60 kilometers (35 miles) northwest of the town, accounts for the majority of tin exports from North Kivu province.

Banchereau reported from Dakar, Senegal. Associated Press writer Justin Kabumba in Goma, Congo, contributed to this report.