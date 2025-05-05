Nation & World News
Nation & World News

The UN's top court dismisses Sudan's genocide case alleging the Emiratis funded RSF rebels

The top United Nations court has dismissed a case brought by Sudan accusing the United Arab Emirates of breaching the genocide convention by arming and funding the rebel paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan’s deadly civil war
FILE - Smoke is seen rising in Khartoum, Sudan, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Smoke is seen rising in Khartoum, Sudan, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)
By MOLLY QUELL – Associated Press
1 hour ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The top United Nations court on Monday dismissed a case brought by Sudan accusing the United Arab Emirates of breaching the genocide convention by arming and funding the rebel paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the deadly Sudanese civil war.

Judges found that the International Court of Justice lacked the authority to continue the proceedings. While both Sudan and the UAE are signatories to the 1948 genocide convention, the United Arab Emirates has a carveout to the part of the treaty that gives The Hague-based court jurisdiction.

“The violent conflict has a devastating effect, resulting in untold loss of life and suffering, in particular in West Darfur. The scope of the case before the court is, however, necessarily circumscribed by the basis of jurisdiction invoked in the application," Yuji Iwasawa, the court's president said, reading out the decision.

Both Sudan and the UAE are signatories to the 1948 genocide convention. The UAE, however, has a caveat to part of the treaty which legal experts said would make it unlikely that the case would proceed.

The UAE applauded the decision. “The court’s finding that it is without jurisdiction affirms that this case should have never been brought forward,” Reem Ketait, a senior official at the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters after the hearing ended.

Around a dozen pro-Sudanese protestors gathered outside the court, shouting as Ketait spoke.

In March, Sudan asked the International Court of Justice for several orders, known as provisional measures, including telling the UAE to do all it could to prevent the killings and other crimes targeting the Masalit people. In a hearing last month the UAE argued the court had no jurisdiction.

Sudan descended into a deadly conflict in mid-April 2023 when long-simmering tensions between its military and rival paramilitary forces broke out in the capital, Khartoum, and spread to other regions.

Both the Rapid Support Forces and Sudan’s military have been accused of abuses.

The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula which is also a U.S. ally, has been repeatedly accused of arming the RSF, something it has strenuously denied despite evidence to the contrary.

More Stories

The Latest

In this photo, released by the Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghch, left, shakes hand with his Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, right, prior to their meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, May 5, 2025. (Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

Credit: AP

Iran's top diplomat holds talks in Pakistan to mediate in escalation with India over Kashmir attack

9m ago

The Latest: Trump orders crumbling Alcatraz prison to be rebuilt and reopened

13m ago

Trump administration says it'll pay immigrants in the US illegally $1,000 to leave the country

13m ago

Featured

Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Presidents Day in front of the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, February 17, 2025, as part of nationwide demonstrations organized by the 50501 movement. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC poll reveals most Georgia voters are skeptical of DOGE’s efforts

The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows a majority of voters disapprove of Elon Musk's involvement in government and DOGE's cost-cutting efforts.

Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah

Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.