Nation & World News

The UN says more aquatic animals were farmed than fished in 2022. That's the first time in history

The global total volume of fish, shrimp, clams and other aquatic animals that is harvested from farming has topped the amount fished in the wild from the world’s waters for the first time ever
50 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — The global total volume of fish, shrimp, clams and other aquatic animals that is harvested from farming has topped the amount fished in the wild from the world's waters for the first time ever, the United Nations reported Friday.

The U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization, in its latest report on fisheries and aquaculture — or farming in water — says the global catch and harvest brought in more than 185 million tons of aquatic animals in 2022, the most recent year for which statistics are available.

Experts say the milestone in human history had been expected, as the hauls from fisheries have largely stagnated over the last three decades — largely because of limits in nature.

Manuel Barange, who heads FAO's fisheries and aquaculture division, said aquaculture has benefited from a growing recognition of the nutritional benefits — like Omega 3 and other micronutrients found in food from aquatic animals — and lesser environmental impact than food derived from land animals.

The total amount of aquatic animals captured in the wild fell from 91.6 million tons in 2021 to 91 million tons the following year, FAO said in its latest State of the World's Fisheries and Aquaculture report.

Global production rose to 94.4 million in 2022, up from 91.1 million a year earlier, it said.

Asia was the source of more than 90% of all aquaculture production of aquatic animals, the FAO added.

Some 90% of aquatic animals that are farmed or fished go to human consumption, with the remainder going to other uses like feed for other animals or fish oils.

The most common fish that are captured in the world's oceans, seas, rivers, lakes and ponds include Peruvian anchovies, skipjack tuna and Alaskan pollock, while freshwater carp, oysters, clams, shrimp, tilapia and prawns are among the most harvested animal life.

Editors' Picks

No ill intent behind fire that damaged historic Midtown gay bar, mayor says2h ago

Mother, supporters honor slain Gwinnett man on gun violence awareness day
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy Nexera Capital

Fulton board approves tax break for new downtown Atlanta hotel
2h ago

SAJAK FINALE TODAY
Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

SAJAK FINALE TODAY
Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Credit: Ben Hendren

People forced from homeless camps under Atlanta bridges shape new paths
The Latest

Credit: AP

New York moves to ban 'addictive' social media feeds for kids
9m ago
GameStop shares plunge even as meme stock booster 'Roaring Kitty' says company is on the...
16m ago
Real-world mileage standard for new vehicles rising to 38 mpg in 2031 under new Biden...
16m ago
Featured

One last spin for Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host departs
Fox 5′s Randy Travis, Beth Galvin take buyouts amid cutbacks at station
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis