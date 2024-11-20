The UN authorizes the 1st mpox vaccine for children in an attempt to control the outbreak in Congo

The charity said children were almost four times more likely than adults to die from the newest form of mpox first detected in eastern Congo earlier this year. Mpox, related to smallpox, mostly causes symptoms including fever, rash, lesions and fatigue.

“Children are especially vulnerable to mpox,” Save The Children's Dr. Katia Veira de Moraaes Lecasse said in a statement. “They explore by touch and taste, don't always understand health guidance and have weaker immune systems than adults.”

Scientists have previously noted that mpox appears to be disproportionately affecting children in Congo and Burundi, which account for more than 90% of all mpox cases in Africa's current outbreak.

WHO had previously approved the mpox vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic for people 18 and over, but said the shot could be used in younger populations if doctors thought the benefits might outweigh potential risks, given the lack of data in children and other groups including pregnant women.

Last week, WHO said cases of mpox in the Congolese region where the new, more infectious form was first identified appeared to be " plateauing," even as cases were rising elsewhere, including Burundi and Uganda.

So far, about 50,000 people in Congo have been immunized against mpox with the vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic.

WHO said Japan had announced it would donate about 3 million doses of the shot made by KM Biologics to Congo. It was not clear whether any of the doses have arrived.

On Friday, WHO is convening its expert committee to determine whether the outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa is still a global emergency, a declaration the U.N. agency first made in August.

To date, Africa has reported more than 46,000 suspected mpox cases in the current outbreak, including 1,081 deaths.

