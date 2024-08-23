Nation & World News

The twins are here! A second set of giant panda cubs has been born in Berlin

The Berlin Zoo has announced that longtime resident giant panda Meng Meng has given birth to twins — for a second time
This photo released by the Zoo Berlin shows employee measuring newborn giant panda twins at the Zoo in Berlin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 20024. (© 2024 Zoo Berlin via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This photo released by the Zoo Berlin shows employee measuring newborn giant panda twins at the Zoo in Berlin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 20024. (© 2024 Zoo Berlin via AP)
By GEIR MOULSON – Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin Zoo announced Friday that longtime resident giant panda Meng Meng has given birth to twins — for a second time.

The cubs were born on Thursday, the zoo said in a statement. They were born only 11 days after ultrasound scans showed that Meng Meng, 11, was pregnant. Their sex has not yet been determined "with certainty."

“Now it’s time to keep your fingers crossed for the critical first few days,” the zoo said. The cubs are tiny, weighing just 169 grams and 136 grams (about 6 ounces and 4.8 ounces) respectively, and are about 14 centimeters (5.5 inches) long.

As with other large bears, giant pandas are born deaf, blind and pink. Their black-and-white panda markings only develop later.

“I am relieved that the two were born healthy," zoo director Andreas Knieriem said. "The little ones make a lively impression and mom Meng Meng takes great care of her offspring."

The zoo said that giant pandas usually only raise one cub when they give birth to twins, so it will “actively support” Meng Meng's child care in cooperation with two experts from China's Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding who are in the German capital.

“With around 20 births a year, they have much more experience and are better able to assess development,” panda curator Florian Sicks said.

The cubs will alternate being with their mother every two to three hours to drink milk and are otherwise being cared for in an incubator donated by a Berlin hospital.

Meng Meng and male panda Jiao Qing arrived in Berlin in 2017. In August 2019, Meng Meng gave birth to male twins Pit and Paule, also known by the Chinese names Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan, the first giant pandas born in Germany.

The twins were a star attraction in Berlin, but they were flown to China in December — a trip that was contractually agreed from the start but delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. China gifted friendly nations with its unofficial mascot for decades as part of a "panda diplomacy″ policy. The country now loans pandas to zoos on commercial terms.

Giant pandas have difficulty breeding and births are particularly welcomed. There are about 1,800 pandas living in the wild in China and a few hundred in captivity worldwide.

Meng Meng was artificially inseminated on March 26. Female pandas are fertile only for a few days per year at the most.

The new arrivals and their mother won't be on show to the public for the time being — but visitors can still see Jiao Qing, 14, as male pandas don't get involved in rearing cubs.

FILE -In this April 5, 2019 file photo taken through a window female panda Meng Meng eats bamboo at its enclosure at the zoo in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo released by the Zoo Berlin shows employee measuring two new born giant pandas at the Zoo in Berlin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 20024. (© 2024 Zoo Berlin via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE -An embryo of a panda bear of pregnant panda Meng Meng is marked on the screen of an ultrasound machine at the panda enclosure at Berlin Zoo, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Australian penguin Sphen, one half of famed same-sex couple, dies at 11 years old
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

One woman's custody battle highlights the challenges facing same-sex couples in China
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

USDA efforts to solve the bird flu outbreak in cows are taking center stage in central...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

USDA efforts to solve the bird flu outbreak in cows are taking center stage in central...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Photos: A visual look at the 2024 Democratic National Convention12m ago
Verstappen under pressure in front of his home crowd as F1 returns at the Dutch Grand...32m ago
Trading in global markets is mixed and muted ahead of a key Fed chair speech37m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Did Orlando Arcia stare down Bryce Harper? ‘I was just enjoying my home run’
Atlanta locations used in Amazon’s ‘Jackpot!’ starring John Cena, Awkwafina
This Atlanta suburb is drawing many immigrants from the border