The trial of an ex-deputy who shot an unarmed Black woman in her home is moved to another city

The murder trial of a former Illinois sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot Sonya Massey, an unarmed black woman, in her Springfield home last summer will be moved out of the capital city
Sontae Massey, right, cousin of Sonya Massey, an unarmed Black woman shot in her home last summer by former Sangamon County sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson, speaks to reporters at the Sangamon County Courthouse , Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Springfield, Ill., following a hearing in which a judge ordered Grayson's first-degree murder trial be moved to Peoria, Ill. because of intense publicity. Joining Massey is Springfield-area activist Teresa Haley. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)

Sontae Massey, right, cousin of Sonya Massey, an unarmed Black woman shot in her home last summer by former Sangamon County sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson, speaks to reporters at the Sangamon County Courthouse , Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Springfield, Ill., following a hearing in which a judge ordered Grayson's first-degree murder trial be moved to Peoria, Ill. because of intense publicity. Joining Massey is Springfield-area activist Teresa Haley. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
By JOHN O'CONNOR – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The murder trial of a former Illinois sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Sonya Massey, an unarmed black woman, in her Springfield home last summer will be moved out of the capital city to Peoria because of intense publicity, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin granted the request by defense attorneys for Sean Grayson, who personally appeared in court, shackled at the waist, for the first time in months. Prosecutors offered no objection to moving the trial.

Grayson, 30, faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct for the July 6, 2024, shooting of Massey, 36, who had called 911 to report a suspected prowler. It has garnered international attention as an example of police shootings involving people of color.

Massey's family and supporters, as they have for every court hearing since Grayson's indictment, filled half the public section of the courtroom.

“Location does not change the outcome,” local activist Teresa Haley said after the hearing. “He assassinated her, and I think anybody in America will agree that he should be sentenced to life, so that's what we're going for.”

Springfield, population 112,500, is 218 miles (351 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. Peoria, population 110,500, is 73 miles (117 kilometers) north of the capital.

In their motion to change the trial's location, Grayson's lawyers, Mark Wykoff and Daniel Fultz, argued that international news coverage, activists' rallies, and a $10 million civil-court settlement between Sangamon County and Massey's family all have contributed to "an overwhelming and emotional response" in a "close-knit community."

“The high-profile nature of the case, combined with continuous media coverage, has shaped public perception, making it difficult to separate fact from speculation ... ,” the motion read. “Virtually everyone in the county is aware of the case, and many have already formed strong opinions regarding the defendant's guilt or innocence.”

Cadagin set a hearing April 23 to schedule a trial date.

Grayson is being held without bond despite a state appellate court ruling that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, which eliminated cash bond in Illinois, dictates that he should be released with certain conditions. The matter is before the state Supreme Court.

Dressed in jail-issued striped shirt and pants, Grayson smiled briefly when he shook hands with his lawyers and acknowledged the judge's greeting and directives.

That was too much for Sonya Massey's cousin, Sontae Massey.

“I'm not accustomed to being around killers," Sontae Massey said. "But he seemed awful jovial for somebody that shot a woman in the face.”

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing the family of Sonya Massey, stands next to a diagram from the slain woman's autopsy on Friday, June 26, 2024, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/John O'Connor,File)

Credit: AP

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Macon County, Ill., Jail in January 2025, shows Sean Grayson, a former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy who is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Sonya Massey on July 6, 2024, in Springfield, Ill. (Macon County Jail via AP,File)

Credit: AP

FILE - Donna Massey, center right, wipes tears from her face as she listens to Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speak during a press conference Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Chicago, over the shooting death of her daughter Sonya, who was allegedly killed by Illinois sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: AP

