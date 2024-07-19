Nation & World News

The Treasury Department warns that an anti-woke Florida banking law is a national security risk

The Treasury Department is warning that state laws that restrict banks from considering environmental, social and governance factors could harm efforts to address money laundering and terrorism financing
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference in Miami, on May 9, 2023. The Treasury Department is warning that state laws that restrict banks from considering environmental, social and governance factors could harm efforts to address money laundering and terrorism financing. The Associated Press obtained a copy of a letter sent Thursday to lawmakers. The letter single out a law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in May that says it would be an “unsafe and unsound practice” for banks to consider non-financial factors when doing business. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference in Miami, on May 9, 2023. The Treasury Department is warning that state laws that restrict banks from considering environmental, social and governance factors could harm efforts to address money laundering and terrorism financing. The Associated Press obtained a copy of a letter sent Thursday to lawmakers. The letter single out a law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in May that says it would be an “unsafe and unsound practice” for banks to consider non-financial factors when doing business. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
By JOSH BOAK – Associated Press
32 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is warning that state laws that restrict banks from considering environmental, social and governance factors could harm efforts to address money laundering and terrorism financing.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter sent Thursday to lawmakers. The letter singled out a law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in May that says it would be an "unsafe and unsound practice" for banks to consider non-financial factors when doing business. The letter concludes that "such laws create uncertainty and may inhibit" national security efforts.

Conservative Republicans such as DeSantis have sought to block environmental and socially conscious standards for investing, saying that such initiatives can lead to unfair discrimination based on political beliefs and harm legitimate businesses. They say that considering environmental, social and corporate-governance issues, or ESG, before deciding whether to invest is woke behavior gone amok.

DeSantis has said the law being questioned by the Treasury Department would protect the access that conservative groups and the firearms industry have to the financial sector, arguing that such organizations have at times had their accounts frozen or closed.

The Treasury Department letter said that the Florida law could, however, undermine the work of federal agencies, heightening “the risk that international drug traffickers, transnational organized criminals, terrorists, and corrupt foreign officials will use the U.S. financial system to launder money, evade sanctions, and threaten our national security.”

The Treasury Department letter was a response to a July 8 request from Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., and Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif.

Gottheimer said he was pleased that the Treasury Department shared his concerns.

“To any states that are considering similar laws, I urge them to think twice before putting America’s national security at risk," the congressman said in a statement.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the U.S. Department of the Treasury at https://apnews.com/hub/us-department-of-the-treasury.

FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. The Treasury Department is warning that state laws that restrict banks from considering environmental, social and governance factors could harm efforts to address money laundering and terrorism financing. The Associated Press obtained a copy of a letter sent Thursday to lawmakers. The letter single out a law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in May that says it would be an “unsafe and unsound practice” for banks to consider non-financial factors when doing business. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Some in Ga. earn too much to get Medicaid but not enough to buy private insurance plan 2h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta set to receive nearly $11 million to provide services to migrants

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Highs in 80s with more rain this evening, through weekend
2h ago

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points

Credit: John Spink

Microsoft outage grounds planes, upends businesses. Delta, United affected
55m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Massachusetts lawmakers call on the Pentagon to ground the Osprey again until crash...
13m ago
Former Trump executive Allen Weisselberg released from jail after serving perjury...
13m ago
Drone strike by Yemen's Houthi rebels kills 1 person and wounds at least 10 in Tel Aviv
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Republicans in metro Atlanta cheer Trump on final night of convention
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: Tennis, Bob Ross class
Photo of Fani Willis found on Trump shooter’s cellphone