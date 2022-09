The Tiafoe Effect: US tennis star has big impact in Africa

Tiafoe's parents, Frances Sr. and Alphina, struggled when they first arrived in the U.S. Frances Sr. worked as a laborer and then janitor at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in Maryland. Alphina put in long night shifts as a nurse. Frances Jr. and his twin brother, Franklin, were born in Maryland and lived for much of the first 10 years of their lives in a converted office at the tennis center.

With that backstory, Jalloh could see kids in West Africa make "a connection" to Tiafoe even though he also showed them clips of 22-time Grand Slam singles champion Nadal and other top players.

"It inspires them to go on and be great in tennis or whatever they aspire to be,” Jalloh said. He feels the Tiafoe effect in Africa will “go on for a long time.”

Jalloh insists tennis is more popular than many think in West Africa. He's seen enough courts in enough towns and cities and enough young hopefuls to make that claim.

Some of the courts he's coached on are neatly marked out and surrounded by fences. Many aren't. Jalloh has made use of whatever he's found. Some are little more than cracked strips of concrete in between houses in poor, inner-city neighborhoods. Others are stretches of flat earth carved out of the wilderness outside town.

It's here that Jalloh hopes Tiafoe's stirring performance at Flushing Meadows sparks something in tennis authorities in West Africa like it has in his young players.

“Once we have the organization and the people with the passion, then you’ll see a lot of talent come from Africa,” Jalloh said.

There have been positive signs in Sierra Leone in the past week. The national media, normally with eyes only for soccer, has taken notice of tennis and Tiafoe has received much praise.

Fatima Bio, wife of Sierra Leone President Julius Bio, posted on her Facebook page about Tiafoe: “You are such an amazing guy and I want you to know we are celebrating you at home.” Former Sierra Leone soccer captain Kai Kamara called Tiafoe “one of us” and said the country was behind him.

Jalloh became aware of Tiafoe when he won the prestigious Orange Bowl junior tournament in Miami at the age of 15. Jalloh wanted to know more about the young talent with Sierra Leonean heritage and eventually became good friends with Tiafoe's dad. They speak often on the phone, Jalloh said, and were in contact this week as Frances Jr. blazed his trail at the U.S. Open.

It has also reinvigorated Jalloh, whose own life story is quite extraordinary.

Jalloh was born in the Sierra Leone capital, Freetown, one of 11 children and his parents gave him up for adoption at the age of 6 because they couldn't afford to keep him. He ran away from his adopted family and lived on the streets of Freetown before reuniting with his mother.

He then found tennis and went from playing on the streets with his hand, and later homemade wooden bats, to a Sierra Leone national tennis player, which earned him $250 and a team tracksuit, his “greatest dream," he said.

He now coaches players on the pro tour from his home in England and is already planning his next coaching trip to Africa. He's aiming to go to Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa at the end of the year and back to West Africa in early 2023, he said, with his tennis equipment and plenty of new video clips of Tiafoe.

“Oh yes, I’ve got so much now. I will have a lot to show to the kids," Jalloh said.

___

Imray reported from Cape Town, South Africa.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after defeating Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after defeating Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after defeating Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after defeating Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by Sam Jalloh, wearing a red shirt, children in Sierra Leone participate in a tennis lesson in October 2021. Jalloh zig-zagged across West Africa in 2021 coaching tennis to kids. He took with him rackets, balls and a cellphone loaded with photos and videos of a pro player in action to inspire the youngsters. The player was new U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe. The move to encourage young Africans by showing them images of Tiafoe, an American with Sierra Leone heritage, has paid off big time. (Sam Jalloh via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by Sam Jalloh, wearing a red shirt, children in Sierra Leone participate in a tennis lesson in October 2021. Jalloh zig-zagged across West Africa in 2021 coaching tennis to kids. He took with him rackets, balls and a cellphone loaded with photos and videos of a pro player in action to inspire the youngsters. The player was new U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe. The move to encourage young Africans by showing them images of Tiafoe, an American with Sierra Leone heritage, has paid off big time. (Sam Jalloh via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by Sam Jalloh, children in Sierra Leone participate in a tennis lesson in October 2021. Jalloh zig-zagged across West Africa in 2021 coaching tennis to kids. He took with him rackets, balls and a cellphone loaded with photos and videos of a pro player in action to inspire the youngsters. The player was new U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe. The move to encourage young Africans by showing them images of Tiafoe, an American with Sierra Leone heritage, has paid off big time. (Sam Jalloh via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by Sam Jalloh, children in Sierra Leone participate in a tennis lesson in October 2021. Jalloh zig-zagged across West Africa in 2021 coaching tennis to kids. He took with him rackets, balls and a cellphone loaded with photos and videos of a pro player in action to inspire the youngsters. The player was new U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe. The move to encourage young Africans by showing them images of Tiafoe, an American with Sierra Leone heritage, has paid off big time. (Sam Jalloh via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, acknowledges the crowd after losing to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, acknowledges the crowd after losing to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after winning the fourth set against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after winning the fourth set against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption The crowd reacts as Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, wins the fourth set against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Combined Shape Caption The crowd reacts as Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, wins the fourth set against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa