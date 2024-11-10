Breaking: Ole Miss passes Georgia in latest AP Top 25 college football rankings
The Taliban will attend a UN climate conference for the 1st time

An Afghan official says the Taliban will attend a UN climate conference for the first time since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021
FILE -Two brothers fill canisters with water from a stagnant pool about 3 kilometers (2 miles) from their home in Kamar Kalagh village outside Herat, Afghanistan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

FILE -Two brothers fill canisters with water from a stagnant pool about 3 kilometers (2 miles) from their home in Kamar Kalagh village outside Herat, Afghanistan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)
9 hours ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban will attend a U.N. climate conference for the first time since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the country's national environment agency said Sunday.

The conference, known as COP29, begins Monday in Azerbaijan and is one of the most important multilateral talks to include the Taliban, who do not have official recognition as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan.

The National Environmental Protection Agency posted on social media platform X that a technical delegation had gone to Baku to participate.

Matiul Haq Khalis, the agency's head, said the delegation would use the conference to strengthen cooperation with the international community on environmental protection and climate change, share Afghanistan's needs regarding access to existing financial mechanisms related to climate change, and discuss adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Experts told The Associated Press that climate change has led to numerous and negative impacts on Afghanistan, creating serious challenges because of the country's geographical location and weak climate policies.

" Climate change has resulted in higher temperatures, which reduce water sources and cause droughts, significantly affecting agricultural activities," said Hayatullah Mashwani, professor of environmental science at Kabul University. "The reduction in water availability and frequent droughts pose severe threats to agriculture, leading to food insecurity and challenges to livelihoods."

In August, the international aid agency Save the Children published a report saying that Afghanistan is the sixth most vulnerable country to the impacts of climate change and that 25 of its 34 provinces face severe or catastrophic drought conditions, affecting more than half the population.

Afghanistan also had the highest number of children made homeless by climate disasters of any country as of the end of 2023, according to the report.

Professor Abid Arabzai, from Kabul University, said the climate conference would help to secure international assistance and funding to address Afghanistan’s climate challenges.

“Afghanistan can clarify its climate actions and commitments to the global community, enhancing its international reputation,” said Arabzai.

FILE -Gulnaz, left, keep her 18-month-old son warm themselves as they wait for alms in the Kabul - Pul-e-Alam highway eastern Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathy Gannon, File)

icon to expand image

FILE - A Taliban fighter stands guard as people receive food rations distributed by a Chinese humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

icon to expand image

FILE - An Afghan girl warms up her hands as she is resting from carrying the water in Balucha, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov, File)

icon to expand image

