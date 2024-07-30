The Taliban disavows some Afghan diplomatic missions abroad and rejects their consular services

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban on Tuesday disavowed many Afghan diplomatic missions overseas, saying it will not honor passports, visas and other documents issued by diplomats associated with Afghanistan's former Western-backed administration.

It's the Taliban's latest attempt to seize control of diplomatic missions since returning to power in 2021. Many of their leaders are under sanctions and no country recognizes them as Afghanistan's legitimate rulers.

The country’s seat at the United Nations is still held by the former government that was led by Ashraf Ghani.