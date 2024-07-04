The suspect in the attempted assassination of Slovakia's prime minister now faces terror charges

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The suspect in the attempted assassination in May of Slovakia's populist prime minister, Robert Fico, is now facing terror charges as part of an investigation by authorities, the country's prosecutor general said Thursday.

Maroš Žilinka said in a statement that the suspect identified only as J.C., who was originally charged with attempted murder, now faces the additional charges. Žilinka said the change is based on evidence the investigators obtained, but didn’t immediately give further details.

The government officials originally said they believed it was a politically motivated attack committed by a “lone wolf,” but announced later that a “third party” might have been involved in “acting for the benefit of the perpetrator.”