Nation & World News

The suspect in the attempted assassination of Slovakia's prime minister now faces terror charges

Slovakia’s prosecutor general says the suspect in the attempted assassination on populist Prime Minister Robert Fico is now facing terror charges
FILE - Bodyguards take Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in a car from the scene after he was shot and injured following the cabinet's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova, Slovakia, on May 15, 2024. Slovakia’s authorities started to investigate a suspect in an attempted assassination on populist Prime Minister Robert Fico as a terror attack, the country’s prosecutor general said on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Radovan Stoklasa/TASR via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Bodyguards take Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in a car from the scene after he was shot and injured following the cabinet's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova, Slovakia, on May 15, 2024. Slovakia’s authorities started to investigate a suspect in an attempted assassination on populist Prime Minister Robert Fico as a terror attack, the country’s prosecutor general said on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Radovan Stoklasa/TASR via AP)
53 minutes ago

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The suspect in the attempted assassination in May of Slovakia's populist prime minister, Robert Fico, is now facing terror charges as part of an investigation by authorities, the country's prosecutor general said Thursday.

Maroš Žilinka said in a statement that the suspect identified only as J.C., who was originally charged with attempted murder, now faces the additional charges. Žilinka said the change is based on evidence the investigators obtained, but didn’t immediately give further details.

The government officials originally said they believed it was a politically motivated attack committed by a “lone wolf,” but announced later that a “third party” might have been involved in “acting for the benefit of the perpetrator.”

Fico has currently been recovering at home from multiple wounds he suffered in the assassination attempt on May 15 when he was shot in the abdomen as he greeted supporters after his government's session in the town of Handlova,

The assailant was immediately arrested and a court ordered him to remain behind bars.

Fico has long been a divisive figure in Slovakia and beyond, He returned to power for the fourth time last year after his leftist party Smer, or Direction, won the parliamentary election last September, after campaigning on a pro-Russia and anti-American message.

His critics worry that Slovakia could abandon its pro-Western course and follow the direction of Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Thousands have repeatedly rallied in the capital and across Slovakia to protest Fico’s policies.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Dengue cases are surging globally. What it means for Georgia2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Gwinnett College to keep financial aid center open to help students
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote
2h ago

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase

Credit: AP

NFL must pay $4,707,259,944.64 in lawsuit, jury says
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
The UK goes to the polls in a national election with results expected early Friday
3m ago
The Kremlin says India's Modi will visit Russia on July 8-9, hold talks with Putin
4m ago
With Taylor Swift heading to Germany, one city has taken her name — at least for a few...
8m ago
Featured

Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024: MARTA, ride-hailing on July Fourth
2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures