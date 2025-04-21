The Supreme Court won't revive a Minnesota ban on gun-carry permits for young adults

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Minnesota asking to revive the state's ban on gun-carry permits for young adults.

The justices also left in place a ban on guns at the University of Michigan, declining to hear an appeal from a man who argued he has a right to be armed on campus. No justice noted a dissent in either case.

Taken together, the actions reflect the high court's apparent lack of appetite for cases that further explore the constitutional right to “keep and bear arms.”