The Supreme Court will hear an appeal to upend Texas' age verification law for porn websites

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear an appeal from the adult entertainment industry seeking to upend a Texas law that requires pornographic websites to verify the age of their users.

The justices will review an appellate ruling that allowed the age verification to go into effect. Arguments in the legal fight between the Free Speech Coalition, a trade association for the adult entertainment industry, and Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican who signed House Bill 181 into law, will take place in the fall.

In April, the high court turned aside an emergency appeal asking to put the age verification on hold while the legal fight continues.