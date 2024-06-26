Nation & World News

The Supreme Court rules for Biden administration in a social media dispute with conservative states

The Supreme Court has sided with the Biden administration in a dispute with Republican-led states over how far the federal government can go to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security
Visitors pose for photographs at the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Visitors pose for photographs at the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By MARK SHERMAN – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with the Biden administration in a dispute with Republican-led states over how far the federal government can go to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security.

The justices threw out lower-court rulings that favored Louisiana, Missouri and other parties in their claims that officials in the Democratic administration leaned on the social media platforms to unconstitutionally squelch conservative points of view.

The case is among several before the court this term that affect social media companies in the context of free speech. In February, the court heard arguments over Republican-passed laws in Florida and Texas that prohibit large social media companies from taking down posts because of the views they express. In March, the court laid out standards for when public officials can block their social media followers.

The cases over state laws and the one that was decided Wednesday are variations on the same theme, complaints that the platforms are censoring conservative viewpoints.

The states had argued that White House communications staffers, the surgeon general, the FBI and the U.S. cybersecurity agency are among those who applied “unrelenting pressure” to coerce changes in online content on social media platforms.

But the justices appeared broadly skeptical of those claims during arguments in March and several worried that common interactions between government officials and the platforms could be affected by a ruling for the states.

The Biden administration underscored those concerns when it noted that the government would lose its ability to communicate with the social media companies about antisemitic and anti-Muslim posts, as well as on issues of national security, public health and election integrity.

The Supreme Court had earlier acted to keep the lower-court rulings on hold. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas would have allowed the restrictions on government contacts with the platforms to go into effect.

Free speech advocates had urged the court to use the case to draw an appropriate line between the government’s acceptable use of the bully pulpit and coercive threats to free speech.

A panel of three judges on the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had ruled earlier that the Biden administration had probably brought unconstitutional pressure on the media platforms. The appellate panel said officials cannot attempt to “coerce or significantly encourage” changes in online content. The panel had previously narrowed a more sweeping order from a federal judge, who wanted to include even more government officials and prohibit mere encouragement of content changes.

The case is Murthy v. Missouri, 23-411.

Visitors pose for photographs outside the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Delaware County District Attorney’s Office

Suspect in 1990 rape, fatal double stabbing indicted by DeKalb grand jury

For migrants in Georgia, fighting deportation will become harder. Here’s why.
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Gwinnett County commission proposes flat property tax rate

Credit: Natrice Miller / AJC

Cobb Elections considers charging for voter eligibility challenges

Credit: Natrice Miller / AJC

Cobb Elections considers charging for voter eligibility challenges

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Kemp to spend $1.5M to boost Republicans in swing legislative districts
The Latest
Ollie Robinson makes unwanted history by conceding 43 runs in one over, Louis Kimber on...
7m ago
Supreme Court overturns ex-mayor’s bribery conviction, narrowing scope of public...
7m ago
ICC convicts al-Qaida-linked leader of abusing prisoners in Mali
8m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch, listen, stream 2024 NBA draft
Biden-Trump debate plus a soccer match: What to know about Atlanta traffic on Thursday
Overnight safari park opens in Madison