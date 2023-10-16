The Supreme Court orders makers of gun parts to comply with rules on ghost guns

The Supreme Court has ordered two internet sellers of gun parts to comply with a Biden administration regulation aimed at ghost guns, firearms that are difficult to trace because they lack serial numbers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
39 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday ordered two internet sellers of gun parts to comply with a Biden administration regulation aimed at ghost guns, firearms that are difficult to trace because they lack serial numbers.

The court had intervened once before, by a 5-4 vote in August, to keep the regulation in effect after it had been invalidated by a lower court. No justice dissented publicly from Monday's order, which followed a ruling from a federal judge in Texas that exempted the two companies, Blackhawk Manufacturing Group and Defense Distributed, from having to abide by the regulation of ghost gun kits.

Other makers of gun parts also had been seeking similar court orders, the administration told the Supreme Court in a filing.

“Absent relief from this Court, therefore, untraceable ghost guns will remain widely available to anyone with a computer and a credit card — no background check required,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the administration's top Supreme Court lawyer, wrote.

The regulation changed the definition of a firearm under federal law to include unfinished parts, like the frame of a handgun or the receiver of a long gun, so they can be tracked more easily. Those parts must be licensed and include serial numbers. Manufacturers must also run background checks before a sale — as they do with other commercially made firearms.

The requirement applies regardless of how the firearm was made, meaning it includes ghost guns made from individual parts or kits or by 3D printers.

The regulation will be in effect while the administration appeals the judge's ruling to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans — and potentially the Supreme Court.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton authority’s rebrand to build off 50-year history, warts and all4h ago

BREAKING
4 inmates, including murder suspect, escape from Georgia jail
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why Herschel Walker still has a small fortune in his campaign account
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Southwest lowers threshold to attain elite frequent flier status
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Southwest lowers threshold to attain elite frequent flier status
4h ago

Credit: AP

Medicare enrollees can switch coverage now. Here’s what to look out for.
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

In Brazil's Amazon, rivers fall to record low levels during drought
7m ago
Semitruck driver killed when train derails on Colorado bridge, spilling coal cars onto...
8m ago
Donald Trump is going back to court. Here’s what he's missed since his last visit to NYC...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

‘Best choice I ever made’: DeKalb celebrates school bus drivers, seeks more
12h ago
The distinct sound of Atlanta hip-hop
RELATED: Atlanta and Georgia news, reaction to Israel-Hamas war
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top