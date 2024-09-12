Breaking: Sundance Film Festival not coming to Atlanta, focusing on smaller cities
Nation & World News

The Sundance Film Festival may get a new home. Here are the 3 finalists

The Sundance Film Festival has narrowed its search for a new home down to three finalists
FILE - The Egyptian Theatre is pictured on the eve of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

FILE - The Egyptian Theatre is pictured on the eve of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By LINDSEY BAHR – Associated Press
1 hour ago

The Sundance Film Festival has narrowed its search for a new home down to three finalists.

One option remains a combination of Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah, the latter its base for over 40 years. The other two, Boulder, Colorado, and Cincinnati would find the country’s foremost showcase for independent film putting new roots down, the Sundance Institute said Thursday.

Eugene Hernandez, the festival’s director and head of public programming said that each of the finalist cities “has shown us the blend of exciting possibilities, values, and logistics needed to produce a vibrant, inviting, and inclusive Festival.”

For now, Sundance will continue operating out of Park City for the 2025 and 2026 festivals. Changes won’t go into effect until the 2027 festival. Should the organization stick with Utah, the festival would center itself in Salt Lake City, with some elements in Park City.

Local leaders all issued statements as well. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said that Boulder is “the next natural home” for the festival, touting Colorado’s creative communities. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Kristen Schlotman, the head of Film Cincinnati spoke about the Ohio city’s dedication to the arts and its ability to offer a “dynamic, walkable and accessible new venue.” Finally, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Park City Mayor Nann Worel and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said they are eager to “forge an even stronger bond to inspire artists and elevate the festival experience.”

The Robert Redford-founded festival has been a launching pad for many top filmmakers over the years, from Quentin Tarantino to Ryan Coogler. It's also premiered many eventual Oscar nominees and winners, including "CODA," their first best picture winner, and the past three documentary winners "20 Days in Mariupol,""Navalny" and "Summer of Soul."

Last year's hybrid festival generated just over $118 million for the state of Utah, according to Sundance's 2023 economic impact report. But there have been growing concerns that it has outgrown its mountainside ski town. The festival has long sparred with local ski resorts — Park City's other major money maker — as more than 86,000 festivalgoers fill the hotels and leave the slopes virtually empty for two weeks during peak ski season.

In April, the Sundance Institute started exploring host cities outside of its longtime home. The three finalists were winnowed down from a list of six, revealed in July, that included Louisville, Kentucky; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Atlanta.

A final decision is expected in early 2025.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sundance Film Festival not coming to Atlanta, focusing on smaller cities15m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Toronto International Film Festival is kicking off. Here are 5 things to look for...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

An Ohio city reshaped by Haitian immigrants lands in an unwelcome spotlight
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

New trailer for Georgia-filmed ‘Megalopolis’ is out, sans fake critic quotes
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: Blinken says US will keep pressing Israel to spare Gaza...8m ago
Harvey Weinstein indicted on additional sex crimes charges ahead of New York retrial11m ago
Hall of Famer Joe Schmidt, who helped Detroit Lions win 2 NFL titles, dies at 9211m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Glasse

Afghan refugees continue to arrive in metro Atlanta, following delays
Francine moves inland toward Mississippi: What to expect in Georgia
Judges oust Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz from Georgia’s ballots