Sean Baker's 'Anora' wins Palme d'Or, the Cannes Film Festival's top honor

Sean Baker’s “Anora,” a comic but devastating Brooklyn odyssey about a sex worker who marries the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, has won the Cannes Film Festival’s top award, the Palme d’Or
Mohammad Rasoulof accepts the special prize award for the film 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' during the awards ceremony of the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 25, 2024 (Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)

By JAKE COYLE – Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago

Sean Baker's "Anora," a comic but devastating Brooklyn odyssey about a sex worker who marries the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, has won the Cannes Film Festival's top award, the Palme d'Or.

Baker accepted the prize with his movie's star, Mikey Madison, watching in the audience at the Cannes closing ceremony Saturday. The win for “Anora” marks a new high point for Baker, the director of “The Florida Project.” It's also, remarkably, the fifth straight Palme d'Or won by indie distributor Neon, following “Parasite,” “Titane,” “Triangle of Sadness” and last year's winner, “Anatomy of a Fall.”

“I don't really know what's happening right now,” said Baker.

While “Anora” was arguably the most acclaimed film of the festival, its win was a slight surprise. Many expected either the gentle Indian drama “All We Imagine As Light” or the Iranian film “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” to win. Both of those films also took home prizes.

It wasn't the only surprise of the closing ceremony, though. Before George Lucas was given an honorary Palme d'Or, his old friend and sometimes collaborator Francis Ford Coppola appeared to present it to him, reuniting two of the most pivotal figures of the last half-century of American moviemaking.

“All We Imagine As Light,” about sisterhood in modern Mumbai, won the Grand Prix, Cannes' second-highest honor. Payal Kapadia's second feature was the first Indian in competition in Cannes in 30 years.

The jury awarded a special prize to Mohammad Rasoulof's "The Seed of the Sacred Fig," a drama made secretly in Iran. Days ahead of the film's premiere, Rasoulof, facing an eight-year prison sentence, fled Iran on foot. His film, which includes real footage from the 2022-2023 demonstrations in Iran, channels Iranian oppression into a family drama. The Cannes crowd met an emotional Rasoulof with a lengthy standing ovation.

Coralie Fargeat's body horror film “The Substance,” starring Demi Moore as a Hollywood actress who goes to gory extremes to remain youthful, won for best screenplay.

“I really believe that movies can change the world, so I hope this movie will be a little stone to build new foundations," said Fargeat. “I really think we need a revolution and I don't think it has really started yet.”

Some thought Moore might take best actress but that award instead went to an ensemble of actors: Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz for Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Perez," a Spanish-language musical about a Mexican drug lord who transitions to a woman. Gascón, who accepted the award, is the first trans actor to win a major prize at Cannes.

“Emilia Perez” also won Cannes' jury prize, giving a rare two awards at a festival where prizes are usually spread around.

Best actor went to Jesse Plemons for Yorgos Lanthimos' “Kinds of Kindness.” In the film, three stories are told with largely the same company of actors. Plemons, a standout in several chapters, didn't attend the closing ceremony.

Portuguese director Miguel Gomes won best director for his “Grand Tour," an Asian odyssey in which a man flees his fiancée from Rangoon in 1917.

“Sometimes I get lucky,” shrugged Gomes.

The Camera d'Or, the prize for best first feature across all of Cannes official selections, went to Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel for “Armand,” starring “The Worst Person in the World” star Renate Reinsve. Tøndel is the grandson of Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman and Norwegian actor Liv Ullman.

During the brief awards ceremony, Lucas was to be given an honorary Palme d'Or. During the festival, Cannes gave the same tribute to Meryl Streep and the Japanese anime factory Studio Ghibli.

For more coverage of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, visit https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival.

George Lucas, left, and Mellody Hobson pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony during the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)

Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony during the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)

Karla Sofia Gascon, left, and Jacques Audiard pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony during the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Jacques Audiard, left, and Karla Sofia Gascon pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony during the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Julius Tennon, left, and Viola Davis pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony during the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)

Demi Moore poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony during the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Director Mohammad Rasoulof, right, holds up photographs, alongside Soheila Golestani, left, upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 24, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Chhaya Kadam, from left, Kani Kusruti, director Payal Kapadia, Divya Prabha and Hridhu Haroon pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'All We Imagine as Light' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)

Jury president Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP)

Meryl Streep poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and the premiere of the film 'The Second Act' during the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP)

Margaret Qualley, left, and Demi Moore pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Substance' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Emma Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Kinds of Kindness' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 17, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Cate Blanchett poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Rumours' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)

Shia LaBeouf, from left, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Driver, director Francis Ford Coppola, Nathalie Emmanuel and Giancarlo Esposito pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)

Grace VanderWaal, from left, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, director Francis Ford Coppola, and Romy Mars pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

"Me Too" director Judith Godreche, center, poses with hands covering their mouth upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)

Director Francis Ford Coppola poses for portrait photographs for the film 'Megalopolis', at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 17, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Kevin Costner sits in a car upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Horizon: An American Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP)

