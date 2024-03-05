Nation & World News

The Spanish region of Catalonia offers women and girls free and reusable menstruation products

Spain’s Catalonia region rolled out this week a pioneering women’s health initiative that offers millions of women and girls reusable menstruation products for free
A woman receives an underwear for periods free of charge at a pharmacy in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Spain's Catalonia region rolled out this week a pioneering women's health initiative that offers millions of women reusable menstruation products for free. Some 2.5 million women in northeast Spain can receive one menstrual cup, one pair of underwear for periods, and two packages of cloth pads at local pharmacies free of charge. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman receives an underwear for periods free of charge at a pharmacy in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Spain's Catalonia region rolled out this week a pioneering women's health initiative that offers millions of women reusable menstruation products for free. Some 2.5 million women in northeast Spain can receive one menstrual cup, one pair of underwear for periods, and two packages of cloth pads at local pharmacies free of charge. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
By JOSEPH WILSON – Associated Press
50 minutes ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's Catalonia region rolled out a pioneering women's health initiative this week that offers millions of women and girls reusable menstruation products for free.

About 2.5 million women and girls in northeast Spain can receive one menstrual cup, one pair of underwear for periods and two packages of cloth pads at local pharmacies free of charge.

The Catalan government said that the initiative, which is called “My period, my rules,” was meant to “guarantee the right to menstrual equity.” The regional government cited statistics that said 23% of women polled by Catalonia’s public opinion office said they had reused hygiene products designed for a single use for economic reasons.

“For several decades now, the sexual and reproductive rights of women have been at the center of the feminist fight on a global scale,” said Tània Verge, Catalonia’s regional minister for equality and feminism. “This makes our country a more just place."

The distribution of reusable products is also aimed at reducing waste. The regional government said that Catalonia produces about 9,000 tons of waste from single-use feminine hygiene products.

The reusable products are acquired by the public health care system, which covers the entire population, and distributed by Catalonia’s 3,000-plus private pharmacies. The program cost the regional government 8.5 million euros ($9.2 million).

Spain's national government passed a law last year granting women with debilitating menstrual pain the right to paid medical leave.

Spain is gearing up for International Women’s Day on March 8, when the European country holds some of the biggest marches for women’s rights in the world.

A pharmacist waits for customers next to windows where an advertisement for the new campaign of the Catalan government where you can read "my period, my rules" has been placed, inside a pharmacy in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Spain's Catalonia region rolled out this week a pioneering women's health initiative that offers millions of women reusable menstruation products for free. Some 2.5 million women in northeast Spain can receive one menstrual cup, one pair of underwear for periods, and two packages of cloth pads at local pharmacies free of charge. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A pharmacist prepares an underwear for periods next to other items free of charge, at a pharmacy in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Spain's Catalonia region rolled out this week a pioneering women's health initiative that offers millions of women reusable menstruation products for free. Some 2.5 million women in northeast Spain can receive one menstrual cup, one pair of underwear for periods, and two packages of cloth pads at local pharmacies free of charge. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Haley faces Super Tuesday survival test ahead of Georgia primary2h ago

Credit: AP

Major cyberattack on health care system causing havoc in U.S. and Georgia
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ronald Acuña Jr. update: Braves say star will be ready for Opening Day
2h ago

Credit: Contributed

For long-term care, premiums rise and Georgians’ choices shrink
4h ago

Credit: Contributed

For long-term care, premiums rise and Georgians’ choices shrink
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FROM FUN TO FEAR
Family recalls Six Flags chaos; Mableton mayor calls for change
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
At least 17 killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza
11m ago
Q&A: Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine set out to seduce a king in 'Mary & George'
13m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street falls further below its recent record highs
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
3h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
André 3000 is coming to Atlanta Jazz Fest
22h ago