The Small Business Administration expands clean energy loan program

NEW YORK (AP) — The Small Business Administration is looking to attract lenders to finance small businesses’ clean energy projects.

The SBA doesn't give out loans itself. Instead, it works with lenders to offer small businesses loans that often carry lower interest rates than traditional loans.

The SBA wants to bring in lenders ranging from hyperlocal microlenders to nationally oriented financial institutions. Lenders can apply to become a microlender — offering loans up to $50,000; a Certified Development Company, which is a nonprofit focused on economic development of its community; or Community Advantage Small Business Lending Company, or CA SBLC, which is a non-bank lender focused on "mission driven" projects.