Nation & World News
Nation & World News

John Korir of Kenya joins his brother Wesley as a Boston Marathon champion

John Korir of Kenya joined his brother as a Boston Marathon champion, following the hoofsteps of a Paul Revere reenactor who rode down Boylston Street and proclaimed “the runners are coming” as the race celebrated the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War
An actor portraying Paul Revere tries to pull his horse, which refused to advance over the line, during a ceremony for the Patriot's Day holiday at the finish prior to the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

An actor portraying Paul Revere tries to pull his horse, which refused to advance over the line, during a ceremony for the Patriot's Day holiday at the finish prior to the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By JIMMY GOLEN – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — John Korir of Kenya joined his brother as a Boston Marathon champion on Monday, following the hoofsteps of a Paul Revere reenactor who rode down Boylston Street and proclaimed “the runners are coming” as the race celebrated the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War.

Six months after winning Chicago, Korir mastered the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston's Copley Square in an unofficial 2 hours, 4 minutes, 44 seconds — the second-fastest winning time in race history.

After crossing the line, he was greeted by his older brother, 2012 Boston winner Wesley Korir. Although the race has been won by a pair of unrelated John Kelleys and two different Robert Cheruiyots, the Korirs are the first brothers — or relatives of any kind — to win the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon.

Conner Mantz of Provo, Utah, finished fourth after losing a three-way sprint to the finish with Alphonce Felix Simbu of Tanzania and Cybrian Kotut of Kenya. Simbu was second and Kotut was third.

Korir ran without his bib showing, pulling it out of his running tights as he sprinted down Boylston Street.

___

Associated Press writer Jennifer McDermott in Hopkinton, Mass., contributed to this story.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Colonial militia reenactors cross the finish line during a ceremony for the Patriot's Day holiday prior to the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray, right, sends a group of Massachusetts National Guard members across the start line, launching the 129th edition of the race, in Hopkinton, Mass, early Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray, right, sends a group of Massachusetts National Guard members across the start line, launching the 129th edition of the race, in Hopkinton, Mass, early Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Massachusetts Army National Guard Cadet Meghan Drysdale kneels to take a photo of the road painted in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of Patriots' Day at the start of the Boston Marathon Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo Jennifer McDermott)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

State Police Trooper Cory Hetu takes a selfie with the group of race volunteers at the start of the Boston Marathon Monday, April 21, 2025 in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/ Jennifer McDermott)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Four-time Boston Marathon winner Bill Rodgers and wheelchair athlete pioneer Bob Hall greet race volunteers at the start of the Boston Marathon Monday, April 21, 2025. They are the grand marshals of the 129th Boston Marathon. (AP Photo/ Jennifer McDermott)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Four-time Boston Marathon winner Bill Rodgers and wheelchair athlete pioneer Bob Hall greet race volunteers at the start of the Boston Marathon Monday April 21, 2025. They are the grand marshals of the 129th Boston Marathon. (AP Photo/ Jennifer McDermott)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, breaks the tape to win the men's wheelchair division during the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - John Korir, from Kenya, runs with the Kenyan flag after crossing the finish line of the Chicago Marathon to win the professional men's division in Grant Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Tess Crowley/Chicago Tribune via AP, File)

Credit: AP

John Korir hopes to build on Chicago win and join his brother as a Boston Marathon champion

Boston Marathon and city insist all are welcome. But some runners say politics will keep them home

Switzerland's Hug gets 8th Boston Marathon wheelchair win, American Scaroni a 2nd in milestone year

54m ago

The Latest

Pope Francis appears on the central lodge of St. Peter's Basilica to bestow the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Easter mass presided over by Cardinal Angelo Comastri in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Sunday, April 20, 2025.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

What to know about the death of Pope Francis

10m ago

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff who ministered with a charming, humble style, dies at 88

10m ago

White House voices support for Hegseth as a new Signal chat revelation stirs fresh Pentagon turmoil

15m ago

Featured

Thousands attend Easter sunrise service atop Stone Mountain on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Thousands greet first light of Easter atop Stone Mountain

The sunrise tradition is shared among Christians around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Orange Crush delivers ‘vibe you want’ at annual HBCU beach bash

Orange Crush, a notoriously rowdy spring break party held on popular Tybee Island, starts new era as a sanctioned music festival.

Keyatta Mincey Parker is planting seeds of community for Atlanta bartenders